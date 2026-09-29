Tuesday, September 29, 2026 | 02:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Delhi HC quashes FSSAI order barring Red Bull from using energy drink label

Delhi HC quashes FSSAI order barring Red Bull from using energy drink label

India ordered makers of high-caffeine beverages sold as 'energy drinks' to stop using the description, rejecting efforts to stall the move in a market expected to be worth $1.6 billion by 2028

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court on Tuesday set aside the order, saying it agreed with the company that the regulator took ​the decision

Reuters NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2026 | 1:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

An Indian court on Tuesday quashed the food regulator's order to stop Austrian beverage firm Red Bull using the label "energy ​drink" on its cans, saying the decision had been taken ​without allowing the company to explain its position.

The decision will come as a ‌major relief for Red Bull, but also Pepsi, Monster Beverage and billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, which in private had all criticised India's move, fearing the removal of the category label could damage their brands. The other companies did not take legal action.

The regulator ordered makers of high-caffeine beverages sold as "energy drinks" to stop using the description in June, rejecting efforts to stall the move in a market expected to be worth $1.6 billion by 2028.

 

Hearing the Red Bull challenge, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday set aside the order, saying it agreed with the company that the regulator took ‌the decision "without affording any opportunity" to the company to provide its views.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India will appeal against the court's decision on public health grounds, a government official with direct knowledge of the plans told Reuters on condition of anonymity. The regulator did not respond to requests for comment.

Also Read

Red Bull, redbull, energy drinks

Red Bull challenges FSSAI for prohibiting use of 'energy drink' label

Supreme Court

SC stays Delhi HC directions on search of advocate's office in GST case

Supreme Court

SC reserves order on front-of-pack labels, questions FSSAI over timeline

SC, Supreme Court

Why waste time?: SC rebukes govt over timeline for food warning labels

packaged food, chips, food label

Food giants in India call for reconsidering red colour of warning labels

Red Bull's India unit had argued the prohibition of the label "introduces substantial regulatory uncertainty and adversely affects" its existing and planned ​commercial investments.

"ABRUPT PROHIBITION"

Energy drinks have sparked health concerns among regulators in several countries around the world ‌who worry they contain significant amounts of caffeine, sugar and taurine, an amino acid, which research suggests can contribute to health problems including high blood pressure and ​heart problems. ‌They will be banned for under-16s in England from April next year.

The energy drink market in ‌India boomed after Pepsi launched Sting in 2017, with its ₹20 ($0.21) plastic bottles proving popular among 15- to 19-year-olds and in rural areas, according to consumer research firm ‌Euromonitor.

In ​its court filing, ​Red Bull argued India's decision was against the country's stated policy to facilitate "international trade, promote investment and provide greater certainty to businesses," as the "abrupt prohibition" of ‌the descriptor was ​issued without any change to the underlying product standard. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Hemant Badri, Senior Vice President and Head, Supply Chain, Flipkart Group

Flipkart gears up for festive season with massive supply-chain expansion

The insurance sector is at a critical juncture. Despite impressive growth in premium income – from Rs 1 trillion in FY05 to more than Rs 6.7 trillion in FY24 – the sector has yet to fully realise its potential in terms of broader penetration and impr

Irdai's insurance reforms: What may change for industry, insurers, buyers

fuel demad, fuel, petrol, diesel

Jio-bp, Nayara cap diesel sales as industrial buyers seek cheaper fuel

fdi, fema, fpi

New Fema trade rules: More flexibility and greater bank oversight

Technology, artificial intelligence, Telecom industry

Rajasthan agri department looks at AI to boost farm productivity

Topics : Delhi High Court FSSAI Energy drinks Food labels

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchAsian Games 2026 LIVEVarmora Granito sharesNifty Midcap 150 indexStock Market CrashTATA Group StockWorld Heart Day 2026IMD Weather Forecast

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 29 2026 | 1:22 PM IST