Delhi HC restrains Beco from campaign against HUL's Surf Excel and Vim

The Delhi High Court has stopped Kwick Living, which markets household products under the Beco brand, from running its “War on What’s Hidden” campaign against Hindustan Unilever Limited's (HUL) Surf Excel and Vim, holding that comparative advertising cannot be used to convey a false or deceptive impression about a rival’s products.

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani, while granting interim relief to HUL, observed that an advertisement does not become unlawful merely because it portrays a competing product unfavourably. However, where the overall impression created among consumers is false, misleading or deceptive, the advertisement may constitute disparagement.

The court was dealing with HUL’s plea alleging that Kwick Living’s campaign amounted to commercial disparagement and also infringed its trademarks and trade dress. HUL had further alleged copyright infringement, passing off and unfair competition.

The advertisements referred to Surf Excel and Vim as containing linear alkylbenzene sulfonate (LAS) and benzisothiazolinone (BIT), and highlighted the possible skin irritation and allergic reactions associated with the substances. Consumers were thereafter urged to “Switch to BECO”.

Kwick Living defended the campaign by contending that the two substances were, in fact, present in the products and relied on scientific literature and regulatory material regarding their potential effects.

The court, however, said it was not possible at the interim stage to resolve the parties’ competing claims on the scientific evidence.

"We welcome the Delhi High Court's judgment, which reaffirms the trust and confidence that millions of Indian consumers have in our products over decades, including our brands Surf Excel and Vim," HUL said in a statement.

Determining the reliability of the laboratory reports, testing methods and other technical material would require expert evidence and a detailed trial.

The Bench instead focused on the impression likely to be created by the advertisements when viewed by an ordinary consumer. It held that an advertising campaign cannot be assessed by isolating individual claims and determining whether each statement is technically accurate.

According to the court, even a statement that is factually correct when considered independently can contribute to a misleading message when placed alongside other elements of an advertisement.

The court found that the manner in which the campaign presented chemical names, concentrations and percentages could lead consumers to believe that Surf Excel and Vim posed a definite safety risk. This impression was reinforced by the campaign’s direction to consumers to switch to Beco products, which were described as “hypoallergenic”, “baby safe” and “pet safe”.

These features, the court said, also demonstrated the commercial nature of the campaign.

The court clarified that mere ridicule or an unflattering comparison with a competitor is not, by itself, sufficient to establish legal disparagement. A comparative advertisement crosses the permissible boundary when the representation involves falsehood, misrepresentation or deception capable of causing injury to the competitor’s reputation or intellectual property.

Finding that Kwick Living had, at this stage, failed to establish the veracity of the overall message conveyed through its campaign, the court granted HUL interim protection.

Kwick Living has been directed to take down, remove and recall the advertisements containing the disputed statements from all formats and media within one week.