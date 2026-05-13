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Delhi High Court directs Google, Apple to act against pornographic apps

Court says intermediaries must exercise due diligence while allowing apps on their platforms and ensure compliance with IT Rules, 2021

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The court further asked Google, Apple, and the Union government to submit action-taken reports before the next hearing scheduled in July.

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 7:42 PM IST

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The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed Google and Apple to take stringent measures against mobile applications hosting pornographic material and facilitating prostitution that are accessible through the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store.
 
A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia said the court could not allow “the whole generation of the country to be ruined” by the unchecked circulation of such content.
 
The Bench observed that intermediaries such as Google and Apple are required to exercise due diligence not only after complaints are received, but also at the stage when applications are uploaded to their platforms.
   
“Having regard to the reach of such applications, we are of the opinion that in terms of IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, the intermediaries have to play the most vital role not only on receiving any such complaint but also they have to exercise due diligence at the time of permitting such applications being uploaded through them,” the court said.
 
The judges directed the companies to immediately curb the dissemination of such applications and ensure strict compliance with the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

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“We expect that having regard to the averments made in the writ petition, Respondents 2 (Google), 3 (Apple), as also Respondent Number 4 (Indian Computer Emergency Response Team) shall act strictly to ensure that such dissemination of videos is immediately checked and the 2021 rules are followed in letter and spirit,” the Bench ordered.
 
The court further asked Google, Apple, and the Union government to submit action-taken reports before the next hearing scheduled in July.
 
The directions came while hearing a public interest litigation filed by Rubika Thapa, who alleged that multiple applications available on the Play Store and App Store were enabling pornographic content, immoral trafficking, prostitution, substance abuse, illegal arms trade, and organised criminal activities.
 
Appearing for the petitioner, advocate Tanmaya Mehta argued that these applications were generating millions of dollars through unlawful activities.
 
Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, representing the Centre, supported the plea and submitted that strict action was necessary against such applications.
 
He told the court that intermediaries play a crucial role in addressing the issue since the government alone cannot monitor and block every such platform globally.
 
“This kind of menace should be curbed by judicial order so the intermediaries do something,” Sharma submitted.

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First Published: May 13 2026 | 7:36 PM IST

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