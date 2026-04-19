Delhi High Court's ruling eases tax uncertainty on share buybacks

The Delhi High Court’s ruling that share buybacks do not constitute ‘income’ for companies — and are therefore not taxable — is expected to bring clarity to corporate restructuring and capital management, especially in transactions involving discounted valuations, legal experts said.

“The Delhi High Court judgment settles a rather unwarranted issue in the context of buyback of shares by an Indian company. The fact that a buyback results in cancellation of shares, and not ‘receipt’ of shares by the company, is undisputed. This ruling should further strengthen the non-taxability position adopted by Indian companies in similar circumstances. Under the amended tax provisions, the shareholder remains liable to tax on gains (if any) arising from buyback, which requires adherence to fair market value (FMV) norms,” said Rahul Jain, partner at Khaitan & Co.

Effective April 1, gains from buybacks are taxable in the hands of investors as capital gains.

“In conclusion, a buyback at a discount to FMV should not trigger tax implications for the company, but remains relevant for computing capital gains in the hands of the shareholder,” Jain added.

The case relates to assessment proceedings against Globe Capital Market. In assessment year (AY) 2018–19, the company bought back 2.86 million equity shares at ₹313.40 per share, compared to an FMV of ₹370.46 under Rule 11UA of the Income Tax Rules, 1962. The assessing officer added the differential amount of ₹16.33 crore to the company’s income, treating the buyback as acquisition of property below FMV.

ALSO READ: New Income Tax assessment procedure: Notices, timelines, rules explained The Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) deleted the addition, holding that the transaction constituted a reduction of share capital rather than a purchase of shares.

This view was upheld by the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, following which the tax department moved the high court.

The high court held that the assessing officer’s view — treating the buyback as profit or deemed income — was “clearly flawed and untenable in the eye of law.”

Kunal Savani, partner at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, said the ruling also serves as an interpretative guide for buybacks executed below FMV — common in dispute settlements, startup restructurings, and investor exits.

ALSO READ: Wipro announces ₹15,000 crore share buyback, offers 19% premium “In such cases, buybacks are often driven by mutually-agreed commercial terms, and it is not unusual for shares to be bought back below FMV, unlike premium buybacks. These transactions are not always aimed at capital reduction; they often serve as mechanisms for resolving disputes or enabling negotiated exits. It is, therefore, critical for companies to evaluate the applicability of Section 56(2)(x) of the Income Tax Act,” he said.

The ruling clarifies that a company cannot derive income from acquiring its own shares through a buyback.

“From an ease-of-doing-business perspective, the tax framework should remain simple and coherent — companies undertaking buybacks should not be taxed, while shareholders should be taxed solely under the capital gains regime. Any differential tax treatment across promoters, public shareholders, or institutional investors in this context is unwarranted and adds unnecessary complexity,” said Hardeep Sachdeva, senior partner at AZB & Partners.