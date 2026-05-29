Delhi High Court upholds Trai's cap for TV ads at 12 minutes per hour

The Delhi High Court on Friday upheld the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI’s) regulations restricting television advertising to a maximum of 12 minutes in every clock hour, dismissing a batch of petitions filed by broadcasters against the cap.

A Division Bench comprising Justices Anil Kshetarpal and Amit Mahajan ruled that TRAI had acted within the scope of its statutory authority while framing the regulations and that the measures were intended to safeguard viewers from excessive commercial interruptions during television programming.

The challenge was mounted by several general entertainment channels, news broadcasters and regional television networks against Rule 7(11) of the Cable Television Networks Rules, 1994, as well as TRAI regulations issued in 2012 and 2013. The regulatory framework limits advertising content to 10 minutes per hour and self-promotional material to two minutes per hour.

The broadcasters argued that the restriction infringed their rights under Articles 14 and 19 of the Constitution.

According to them, advertising revenue constitutes the primary source of income for television channels, particularly free-to-air and regional broadcasters, and the cap adversely affects their ability to operate sustainably.

News broadcasters further contended that advertisements form part of commercial speech protected under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution. Regional channels maintained that the restrictions could undermine their economic viability in an already competitive market.

Rejecting these submissions, the Court held that the regulatory framework serves a legitimate public interest by enhancing the viewing experience of consumers. The Bench noted that television audiences do not have the ability to bypass advertisements in real time and that excessive advertising interruptions can negatively impact viewers.

The Court observed that the 12-minute limit represents a regulatory standard designed to strike a balance between the commercial interests of broadcasters and the rights of consumers.

The litigation had remained pending for more than a decade after the High Court, in December 2013, restrained TRAI from taking coercive action against channels for alleged violations of the advertising cap.

“Keeping in view the above position of law, as well as the facts and circumstances of the present case, the present petitions are dismissed. Regulation 3 of the Regulations of 2012 passed by TRAI, effectuating Rule 7(11) of the Rules of 1994, which are under challenge herein, does not violate the rights envisaged under Articles 14 and 19 of the Constitution,” the Court ruled.