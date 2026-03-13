Delhi Metro 'cheapest' among world's top 10 networks at just $0.13

Yet among all that the Delhi Metro offers, one figure stands out: $0.13 — the lowest minimum fare among the world’s top 10 Metro networks. London charges $4.68 for a single ride, and New York $3. Even China claims four of the top 10 spots, yet all charge $0.42 per ride.

However, within India, Delhi Metro fares remain the highest among the country’s networks. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation revised fares in April 2025, raising the minimum ticket from ₹10 to ₹11 and the maximum from ₹60 to ₹64 for the longest journeys. This marked the first fare revision since 2017.

Kolkata Metro and Ahmedabad Metro charge the lowest minimum fare at ₹5 for 0–2 km, while most other Indian city Metros — including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Nagpur, Kochi, Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Jaipur, Noida, Gurugram, Indore, Bhopal, and Navi Mumbai — set the floor at ₹10.

What began with its first service in Delhi in 2002, under the leadership of E Sreedharan — the ‘Metro Man of India’ — has grown into a vast network spanning more than 20 cities. For a city ranked 23rd globally for traffic congestion, the Metro remains Delhi’s most trusted alternative.

India now has the third-largest Metro network in the world, after China and the US. Delhi’s sixth-place global ranking by network length, according to 2024 data, is expected to climb further as new lines come open.

Delhi and the National Capital Region alone account for nearly 44 per cent of India’s total operational Metro network — almost three times the share of Maharashtra, the second largest at 16.7 per cent.

The latest expansion adds two new stretches for Delhi commuters: a 12.3 km section completing the Pink Line’s circular route through Burari, Bhajanpura, and Yamuna Vihar, and a 9 km stretch extending the Magenta Line from Deepali Chowk to Majlis Park. Three more corridors under Phase V-A — linking RK Ashram Marg to Indraprastha, Aerocity to IGI Airport Terminal 1, and Tughlakabad to Kalindi Kunj — are set to follow.