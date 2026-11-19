Leasing of retail spaces in shopping malls and high streets in Delhi-NCR rose 25 per cent to 2.47 million sq ft during the first nine months of this year on better demand from retailers, according to JLL.

Real estate consultant JLL India said that the gross leasing of retail space across seven major cities increased 5.6 per cent year-on-year to 9.36 million sq ft during January-September 2026 from 8.86 million sq ft in the year-ago period.

Delhi-NCR emerged as the leading market for nine-month gross leasing, accounting for a 26 per cent share, followed closely by Mumbai (25 per cent) and Bengaluru (21 per cent).

The consultant said that the total gross leasing in 2026 would surpass the 12.5 million sq ft recorded in 2025, supported by continued demand from both international and domestic retailers.

Commenting on the data, S K Sayal, MD & CEO of Bharti Real Estate, said, "Retail leasing in India is witnessing robust momentum, supported by strong fundamentals such as rising consumer confidence, evolving lifestyles, and the growth of experience-led formats.

In NCR, he said there is a growing preference for mixed-use marquee spaces that seamlessly blend retail, F&B, entertainment, and modern workspaces.

As per the data, the gross leasing in Mumbai rose 39 per cent to 2.31 million sq ft in the January-September period of this calendar year.

The gross leasing in Bengaluru fell 10 per cent to 2.01 million sq ft in the first nine months of this year. The demand fell 51 per cent in Hyderabad to 0.92 million sq ft.

In Chennai, the leasing increased 27 per cent to 0.57 million sq ft. The gross leasing grew 56 per cent in Kolkata to 0.75 million sq ft.

Lastly, the leasing in Pune increased 56 per cent annually to 0.33 million sq ft in the January-September 2026.

Robin Mangla, President of M3M India, said India's retail leasing activities reflect the growing strength and maturity of the country's retail real estate market.

"This momentum is being driven by evolving consumer preferences, the expansion of organised retail and the increasing demand for well-planned, experience-led retail destinations. Retail spaces are no longer limited to shopping; they are becoming vibrant social and lifestyle hubs that bring together shopping, dining and entertainment," he added.

Manish Periwal, Senior Vice President, Pioneer Urban, noted that Gurugram continues to be the first choice for brands seeking to expand in North India.

Shriram PM Monga, Co-founder of SRED Global, said, "Indian brands are expanding rapidly and account for the bulk of the space leased, while food and entertainment operators have become some of the biggest takers of space." Monga said the growth was restricted due to lack of quality supply.

"Vacancy in good malls is falling, rents in the best malls are firming up, and brands that cannot wait are moving to high streets," he added.

During the first nine months of 2026, shopping malls captured 45.9 per cent share of total gross leasing while high streets 46.3 per cent.

Among retailers, Fashion & Apparel segment took 31 per cent of retail space, followed by food & beverage 18 per cent and entertainment 15 per cent, the JLL data showed.