Delhi raises commercial LPG allocation from 20 to 50% of daily consumption

The Delhi government has increased the commercial LPG cylinder allocation from 20 per cent to 50 per cent of average daily consumption, raising the supply from 1,800 to 4,500 cylinders (19 kg equivalent) per day.

This announcement was made by Minister for Food and Supplies Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Thursday.

The decision follows directives from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India, according to officials.

The enhanced supply is effective immediately and aims to cover critical sectors, including essential services, hotels, industries, and support for migrant labourers. This adjustment builds on the previous policy to meet demand without disruption, officials added.

Sirsa expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central Government, stating, "We thank the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji for this timely increase to 50 per cent allocation. Thanks to his proactive support, residents of Delhi will face no hurdles in the commercial LPG supply." The revised policy divides commercial LPG distribution into 7 priority categories with specific daily quotas for each.

According to government directives, out of the total 4,500 cylinders (19 kg equivalent), category 1 which includes essential services (educational and health institutions, bus stands, railways, airports) will get 225 cylinders (5 per cent); category 2 as in government institutions, PSUs, industrial canteens, community kitchens also get 225 cylinders (5 per cent); category 3 including hotels, restaurants, dhabas, food processing, dairies will receive the largest share of 3,375 cylinders (75 per cent).

Category 4, as in caterers and banquets, will receive 225 cylinders (5 per cent).

A total of 45 cylinders (1 per cent) will go to category 5 Industrial units (dry-cleaning, packing, pharma); category 6 including sports facilities, stadiums, and others will get 225 cylinders (5 per cent); and category 7 Migrant Labourers (5 kg cylinders) will get 684 cylinders equivalent (4 per cent) as protected social allocation.

The supply will adhere to strict central guidelines based on average consumption over the last three months, prioritising critical users.

"The situation is fully under control. Supplies are normal and flowing smoothly through Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs). I urge the people of Delhi not to believe or spread baseless rumours," Sirsa stated.

He added that the department is in continuous coordination with suppliers and Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), which provides weekly progress reports on PNG (Piped Natural Gas). "Consumers will not face any issues," Sirsa assured.

The minister added that in an effort to curb hoarding and black marketing, 70 joint teams from the Weights and Measures and Food Supplies Departments are conducting statewide surveys.

Those found involved in such practices will face strict action under the Essential Commodities Act of 1955, the LPG Distribution Order of 2000, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita of 2024, officials noted.

Sirsa assured Delhiites that the government is ensuring uninterrupted commercial LPG. "We are committed to serving every sector reliably, from essential services to migrant workers and commercial establishments," he said.