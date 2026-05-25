Delhi records highest-ever May peak power demand of 8,439 MW: SLDC data

As power demand continues to climb amid sweltering summers, Delhi recorded the highest peak demand of 8,439 MW for the month of May on Monday, according to State Load Despatch Centre (SLDC) data. It surpassed the earlier May peaks of 8,231 MW on May 21 and 8,039 MW on May 20.

It crossed 8 GW for the fourth time in six days, compared with last year's demand, which never crossed 8 GW in May. So far in May, Delhi’s peak power demand has been higher than the corresponding days of 2025 on around 80 per cent of the days and higher than 2024 on around 72 per cent of the days.

Delhi is expected to witness another significant rise in electricity demand this summer, with the SLDC projecting it to cross 9 GW this year, against the all-time high peak demand of 8,656 MW recorded in 2025.

While BSES discoms — BRPL and BYPL — met loads of 3,745 MW and 1,820 MW, respectively, Tata Power-DDL met its peak demand of 2,416 MW in its area of operation. Both the companies sourced 2,670 MW and 1,115 MW of green power, respectively.

BSES claimed to be prepared for the peak demand through long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs), bilateral tie-ups, banking arrangements with other states and deployment of AI- and ML-based demand forecasting. In a statement, it said, “Since peak demand typically occurs for less than 10 per cent of the time, BSES plans to meet such demand through day-ahead and week-ahead power markets.”

It added that it has started utilising the real-time market on the power exchanges, which helps in balancing RE supply and maintaining grid stability.

Tata Power-DDL, on the other hand, has made preparations for meeting the demand through reserve shutdown arrangements, besides bilateral tie-ups and participation in the power exchanges. It has implemented a Behavioural Demand Response Programme, under which it has enrolled over 1.5 lakh consumers and achieved cumulative load curtailment of more than 1,400 MW in the past five years, resulting in energy savings exceeding 27 lakh units, the company’s spokesperson said.

Both the discoms have also arranged short-term power from the exchanges to manage any unforeseen demand spikes.