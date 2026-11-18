Khan Market in New Delhi has retained its position as the 24th most expensive retail street globally, with rents rising 14 per cent year-on-year to $238 per sq ft annually, according to Cushman & Wakefield's “Main Streets Across the World 2026” report.

The street remains the country’s highest-ranked and the only Indian location among the world's top retail streets tracked by the report, which examined rental trends across 147 leading retail locations worldwide.

Globally, New York's Upper Fifth Avenue reclaimed the top position as the world's most expensive retail street, with rents rising 35 per cent year-on-year to $2,700 per sq ft annually. London's New Bond Street ranked second at $2,230 per sq ft, followed by Milan's Via Montenapoleone at $2,160 per sq ft.

In the Asia-Pacific (APAC) ranking, Khan Market stood at 25th, followed by Gurugram's Galleria Market at 28th and Connaught Place in New Delhi at 29th. Mumbai's Linking Road ranked 33rd but recorded the highest rental growth across the region at 28 per cent year-on-year.

“While rental growth has moderated globally, competition for space in the world's most established retail destinations remains intense," said Dr Dominic Brown, head of international research, Global Think Tank, at Cushman & Wakefield.

Meanwhile, leasing activity across the world's top 30 retail streets remained strong, with more than 815,000 sq ft leased through 153 new leases and store openings. More than 80 per cent of the leasing activity involved retailers entering streets for the first time, while international brands accounted for about 90 per cent of the space leased.

Fashion retailers continued to account for the largest share of demand, contributing 50 per cent of leasing transactions and 57 per cent of the space taken. Additionally, health and beauty, personal goods, food and beverage, and experiential retail concepts contributed to a wider tenant mix.

The report also highlighted that prime retail rents across Asia-Pacific rose 3.1 per cent year-on-year in the 12 months to the third quarter of 2026, compared with 2.3 per cent a year earlier. The APAC region was the only one globally to record an acceleration in rental growth, while declines were largely concentrated in Greater China amid weaker domestic consumption.

Khan Market's headline rents stood at about ₹1,875 per sq ft per month, while Galleria Market and Connaught Place recorded rents of ₹1,375 and ₹1,325 per sq ft per month, respectively.

“India's retail market continues to demonstrate strong fundamentals, supported by resilient consumption, sustained retailer expansion and increasing premiumisation,” said Milin Rohinesh, head of retail-India, Cushman & Wakefield.