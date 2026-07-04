Delhi's winter WFH mandate prompts companies to rethink workplace policies

Companies across sectors are reworking workplace policies after the Delhi government directed public and private employers to limit office attendance to 50 per cent during the winter months as part of measures to tackle air pollution.

Under the directive, all government departments and private organisations in Delhi must ensure that no more than half of their employees work from the office between November 1 and January 31. The requirement is part of the winter pollution master plan notified by the Delhi environment and forests department.

While many companies are reviewing their work arrangements, industry executives said implementing the policy uniformly across sectors would be challenging.

Companies in the information technology (IT), financial services and professional services sectors are better placed to comply, as many have retained hybrid work models introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic. However, sectors with a larger on-site workforce are likely to face greater operational hurdles, The Economic Times reported.

The report cited Aditya Mishra, chief executive officer (CEO) of CIEL HR Services, as saying that industries such as construction, manufacturing, ecommerce, logistics and other blue-collar-intensive sectors would face greater challenges because a significant proportion of their workforce is required to be physically present at work.

Mishra said that if the policy becomes an annual requirement, companies are likely to incorporate it into their business continuity and workforce planning rather than treat it as a temporary disruption. Organisations would increasingly focus on redesigning shift schedules, strengthening workforce planning, optimising employee transport and prioritising critical on-ground operations, he added.

Customer-facing roles pose challenge

Industry executives told the newspaper that the mandate would be difficult to implement for employees in sales, marketing, business development and other customer-facing roles.

A senior executive at a consumer multinational based in the Delhi-NCR region told The Economic Times that the company already follows a flexible hybrid work policy tailored to different roles to minimise disruption to operations.

The human resources head of a large conglomerate with businesses spanning renewable energy, power and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) said the company could reinstate the roster system adopted during the Covid-19 pandemic, although such an arrangement could affect collaboration and team cohesion.

Several organisations, including tyre maker Ceat and RPG Group, already follow hybrid work models in which work-from-home arrangements depend largely on employees' roles.

According to the report, an automobile manufacturer with an office in the National Capital Region (NCR) is expected to hold internal meetings in the coming days to review workforce planning for future winters in light of the new policy.

The requirement could pose additional challenges for Indian subsidiaries of multinational companies, where frequent visits by overseas teams are common, making a permanent 50 per cent office attendance cap difficult to manage.

Although the mandate applies only to Delhi, companies headquartered elsewhere would also be affected because many large firms operate regional or branch offices in the national capital.