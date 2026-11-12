Delivering on the promised land: Bengal's new industrial policy faces test

The policy aims to attract investments that generate employment, promote value addition and spread economic activity across the state’s districts. The incentives and support measures will be financed through a dedicated, non-lapsable Assured Incentive Fund. In the state Budget presented in June, the government allocated ₹5,000 crore for the current financial year to fund the policy.

The assistance is capped at a share of investment in plant and machinery (eligible fixed capital investment), with the ceiling ranging from 100 per cent to 120 per cent.

The incentives for strategic and mega projects can be “tailor-made”, provided they meet at least two of three criteria: the scale of investment, operation in a strategic sector, and generation of at least 50 jobs per acre.

The last provision harks back to Tata Motors’ small-car project at Singur. It was eventually derailed by an agitation against “forcible” land acquisition. Adhikari, who was part of the agitation, particularly in Nandigram, the proposed site for a chemical hub, is mindful of the sensitivities surrounding land acquisition, treading cautiously on what is one of Bengal’s most contentious issues.

He is seeking a middle path between what he described as the Left’s “gunpoint” approach and Mamata Banerjee’s hands-off one. A separate land policy is in the offing, an official said. The industrial policy promises a GIS-mapped inventory of industrial land, with allotments governed by published criteria, online applications and time-stamped scrutiny.

The land policy is complementary, says Abhirup Sarkar, former professor at the Indian Statistical Institute. “Without a land policy, the industrial policy is incomplete.”

Industry representatives say Bengal’s commitment to honouring its promises is significant.

Rudra Chatterjee, deputy chairman of CII Eastern Region, managing director of Luxmi Group and chairman of Obeetee, said the state was signalling its intent to support industry through land availability and incentives.

Many states have industrial policies but fail to disburse incentives, said N G Khaitan, senior consultant at Khaitan & Co. “Here, a commitment has been made, backed by a reserve fund. The state’s promise to acquire land and make it available to industry is another positive step.”