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Developers acquired 3,093 acres land worth Rs 54,818 crore in 2025: JLL

Developing these newly acquired land parcels is estimated to require over Rs 92,000 crore in total construction capital

real estate, realty sector

The acquisitions are expected to unlock around 229 million square feet of development over the next two to five years.

Prachi Pisal
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2026 | 12:37 PM IST

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Indian real estate developers acquired over 3,093 acres of land across 149 transactions valued at Rs 54,818 crore in 2025, marking a 32 per cent year-on-year increase, according to JLL.
 
Developing these land parcels will require over Rs 92,000 crore in construction capital, with external financing needs estimated to exceed Rs 52,000 crore over the medium term.
 
The acquisitions are expected to unlock around 229 million square feet of development over the next two to five years.
 
JLL said the funding requirement will likely be met through a mix of bank financing, private equity and institutional capital.
   
“As traditional banking channels face regulatory constraints and evolving risk appetites, this capital requirement presents opportunities for Alternative Investment Funds and private credit providers to deploy tailored financing solutions,” said Lata Pillai, senior managing director and head of capital markets, JLL India.

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Tier-I cities accounted for 89 per cent of the capital deployed, despite representing only 52 per cent of the land area acquired. This reflects higher land costs and premium projects in major metropolitan markets.
 
In contrast, tier-II cities accounted for 48 per cent of land area but received only 11 per cent of total investments, indicating potential growth opportunities in emerging markets.
 
The momentum has continued into 2026, with around 900 acres of land acquired in the first quarter, valued at nearly Rs 18,000 crore.
 
The Mumbai Metropolitan Region recorded the largest deal, with an 11-acre parcel transacted for Rs 5,400 crore.
 
Residential development remains the primary growth driver, accounting for about 76 per cent of the total estimated funding requirement.
 
Of the total land acquired in 2025, around 2,398 acres have been earmarked for residential projects, requiring construction capital of about Rs 72,000 crore.
 
Office development is the second-largest segment, with an estimated capital requirement of Rs 8,700 crore, or about 10 per cent of total construction needs.
 
Individual landowners accounted for 65 per cent of the total area transacted across 62 deals, highlighting the fragmented nature of land ownership in India.
 
JLL said the outlook remains favourable, supported by strong demand fundamentals, strategic developer positioning and a maturing financing ecosystem.
 
The sector is expected to sustain growth through the decade as developers expand across markets and funding avenues diversify.
 

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First Published: Apr 22 2026 | 12:37 PM IST

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