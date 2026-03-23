DGTR recommends anti-dumping duty on rayon yarn imports from China
DGTR recommended anti-dumping duties on viscose rayon filament yarn above 75 deniers imported from China, a type of man-made fibre widely used in textiles
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India's Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), a body under the trade ministry, has recommended anti-dumping duties ranging from $386 to $1,071 per metric ton on imports of viscose rayon filament yarn from China, a government notification said on Monday.
The trade remedies authority recommended anti-dumping duties on viscose rayon filament yarn above 75 deniers imported from China, a type of man-made fibre widely used in textiles, the notification said.
The recommended duties include $386 per metric ton for Xinxiang Chemical Fibre Co Ltd, $667 for Jilin Chemical Fiber Co Ltd, and $518 for Yibin Hiest Fibre Limited Corporation and related exporters, while other producers would face $1,071 per metric ton, the government statement said.
The investigation found that dumped imports from China had increased and depressed domestic prices, causing material injury to Indian producers.
The duties, if approved by the finance ministry, would apply for five years to imports of the yarn.
China's embassy in India did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 12:03 PM IST