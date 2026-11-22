Pernod Ricard's India revenue from operations declined 13.6 per cent in FY26 to ₹23,701.27 crore, primarily due to the sale of its Imperial Blue business to home-grown Tilaknagar Industries, which cost the French spirits maker cede its position as India's largest alcoholic beverage player by revenue to Diageo India.

Pernod Ricard India's total income, which includes other income, was at ₹24,122.03 crore, down 12.8 per cent for the financial year ended on March 31, 2026, according to financial documents filed with the Registrar of Companies (RoC).

With this, Pernod Ricard lost its crown of being the leading alco-beverage company by revenue to Diageo India (United Spirits Ltd), which is part of the British multinational alcoholic beverages company Diageo plc.

Diageo India (United Spirits Ltd), part of British multinational alcoholic beverages major Diageo plc, a listed entity, had reported revenue from operations of ₹27,816 crore and total consolidated income of ₹28,294 crore in FY26, up 4.38 per cent year-on-year.

Pernod Ricard, which operates in India with a host of global brands alongside its Seagram portfolio, had earlier retained the top position over the last couple of years. This followed USL's sale of its popular mass-market whisky brands to Inbrew Beverages in 2021 as part of its strategy to premiumise its portfolio.

The combined total income of the two global alco-bev majors in India stood at ₹52,416.03 crore in FY26, down 5.17 per cent from ₹55,275.6 crore in the previous fiscal.

Beer maker United Breweries Ltd (UBL), now controlled by Dutch multinational brewing major Heineken, was another major player in the market. Its total consolidated income declined nearly 10 per cent to ₹17,508.66 crore in FY26 from ₹19,444.44 crore a year earlier.

In contrast, home-grown Radico Khaitan Ltd reported a strong performance, with its total consolidated income rising nearly 22.7 per cent to ₹20,976.4 crore in FY26 from ₹17,098.5 crore in FY25.

The Khaitan family-promoted company, whose popular brands include Magic Moments vodka, 8PM whisky, Rampur Indian Single Malt, Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin and Royal Ranthambore whisky, has emerged as the country's third-largest alco-bev player by revenue.

The performance comes amid increasing premiumisation in India's alcoholic beverages market, with companies focusing on premium and luxury offerings to drive growth and improve realisations.

India is Pernod Ricard's largest market globally by volume and among its most important growth markets.

The company, which owns international brands such as Absolut, Jameson, Chivas Regal, Ballantine's and The Glenlivet, is continuing preparatory work for a potential Initial Public Offering (IPO) of its Indian business.

In FY'26, Pernod Ricard's profit from continuing operations was up two-fold at ₹4,551.60 crore as against ₹1,734.59 crore a year before. This was helped by exceptional gains of ₹3,223.49 crore (from proceeds of sale of Imperial Blue).

Pernod Ricard's Profit before exceptional items and tax in FY26 was ₹2,475.29 crore, up 5.68 per cent. It was ₹2,342.24 crore a year before.

Pernod Ricard's expenses on advertising and promotion were ₹971.69 crore, up 12.44 per cent in FY26. This was ₹864.16 crore a year before in FY25.

Its total tax expense was at ₹1,147.18 crore, up 88.8 per cent in FY26 as against ₹607.65 crore a year before.

Pernod Ricard India's total expenses were down 14.51 per cent to ₹21,646.74 crore.

Pernod Ricard is a fully-owned subsidiary of Pernod Ricard South Asia, which is a step-down unit of French spirits makers. Besides, it also owns the Segram profile, which has brands as Blenders Pride, 100 Pipers, Longitude 77 and the new brand 'Xclamat!on.