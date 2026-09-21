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Home / Companies / News / Dilip Buildcon wins ₹1,265 crore EPC work for Maharashtra power project

Dilip Buildcon wins ₹1,265 crore EPC work for Maharashtra power project

Dilip Buildcon has been selected by RECPDCL for a Maharashtra intra-state transmission project, with its EPC component valued at ₹1,265 crore excluding GST

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The company said the project had been awarded by a domestic entity and would be implemented under the TBCB model | Image: Bloomberg

Our Bureau New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2026 | 11:20 AM IST

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Dilip Buildcon Ltd has been selected as the successful bidder by REC Power Development and Consultancy Ltd (RECPDCL) for developing and operating an intra-state electricity transmission system in Maharashtra, the company said in a stock exchange filing on Monday.
 
The project involves the establishment of a 400 kV GIS Solapur/Paranda switching station in Dharashiv district and will be implemented on a build-own-operate-transfer (BOOT) basis under the tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB) route.
 
The engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) component for Dilip Buildcon is valued at ₹1,265 crore, excluding goods and services tax (GST), according to the filing.
 
RECPDCL is acting as the bid process coordinator on behalf of the Maharashtra State Transmission Utility.
 
 
Under the terms of the project, Dilip Buildcon will acquire 100 per cent equity in the project special purpose vehicle (SPV) and act as the transmission service provider. Its responsibilities will include development, ownership, operation and maintenance of the intra-state transmission system under a transmission service agreement.

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The scope of work covers development, financing, design, engineering, procurement, construction, testing, commissioning, operation and maintenance of the transmission assets.
 
Construction and commissioning are to be completed within 24 months from the effective date, as specified in the request for proposal. The transmission system will thereafter be operated for 35 years from the commercial operation date.
 
The company said the project had been awarded by a domestic entity and would be implemented under the TBCB model.
 
Dilip Buildcon also said neither its promoter nor promoter group companies had any interest in the entity awarding the contract. The transaction does not fall under related-party transactions, according to the filing. 

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Topics : Dilip Buildcon REC REC Power Finance Corporation Maharashtra

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First Published: Sep 21 2026 | 11:19 AM IST