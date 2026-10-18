DLF plans to launch ₹58,000 cr luxury housing projects in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai

India's biggest realty firm DLF Ltd will launch housing properties worth Rs 58,000 crore over the next 2-3 years to encash high demand for its luxury homes from end users and investors.

At the start of the 2024-25 fiscal, DLF had said that it would launch 37 million sq ft area over the next few years with an estimated revenue potential of Rs 1,14,500 crore.

In its latest investor presentation, DLF Ltd said it has launched 14 million sq ft area in the last two and a half years with revenue potential of more than Rs 56,000 crore.

"50 per cent launched in the first 2.5 years…healthy pipeline for the medium term (Rs 58,000+ crore)," DLF said.

The company will launch around 24 million sq ft area in the medium term with sales value of over Rs 58,000 crore.

In a conference call with analysts, DLF Home Developers Ltd MD and Chief Business Officer Aakash Ohri said the company is gearing up for launches of luxury projects in Mumbai and Gurugram during the second half of the current fiscal.

During the second quarter of this fiscal, the company launched a 4.17-acre senior living project in Gurugram comprising 172 luxury homes. All units in this project named 'The Aureva' were sold for Rs 1,985 crore.

Ohri highlighted that the company's super luxury project 'The Dahlias' is doing well and has witnessed a sharp price appreciation in the last two years. In October 2024, DLF launched its 17-acre housing project 'The Dahlias' at DLF Phase 5 in Gurugram, comprising 420 flats and penthouses.

Around 275 units have been sold till September, Ohri said.

In August, a penthouse, having 17,200 sq ft super area and 10,500 sq ft carpet area, was sold in this project for Rs 271 crore.

DLF, the country's largest real estate firm in terms of market capitalisation, has sold properties worth Rs 4,457 crore in the first half of this fiscal. It is targeting to achieve sales bookings of around Rs 20,000 crore during the 2026-27 fiscal.

On Friday, DLF reported a 10 per cent growth in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,301.35 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal on lower expenses.

Its net profit stood at Rs 1,180.09 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 2,297.30 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal from Rs 2,261.80 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, mainly on the back of other income.

In the first half of the current fiscal, DLF's net profit rose to Rs 2,095.25 crore from Rs 1,942.76 crore in the year-ago period.

Its total income, however, fell to Rs 3,902.86 crore in the first six months of 2026-27 from Rs 5,242.68 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

DLF has developed more than 185 real estate projects so far, covering more than 352 million square feet of area. It has a rental commercial real estate (offices and malls) portfolio of around 50 million sq ft.

The group has 275 million sq ft of development potential across residential and commercial segments, including current projects under execution