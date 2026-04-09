Domestic fuel retailers buy discounted diesel to avoid price hikes
The new pricing formula is based on India's crude import price
Reuters
Listen to This Article
Indian fuel retailers are buying diesel from refiners at discounted rates to shield customers from any price hike, an industry source said on Thursday.
The new pricing formula is based on India's crude import price, the source told reporters.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
More From This Section
Topics : fuel retailers fuel retail diesel price
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Apr 09 2026 | 1:03 PM IST