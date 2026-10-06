Domestic steel demand to grow 8-10% in H2 FY27: Tata Steel CEO

Domestic steel demand is expected to grow 8-10 per cent in the second half of the ongoing fiscal, Tata Steel CEO and MD T V Narendran said on Tuesday.

The industry executive made the remarks on the sidelines of the Indian Foundation for Quality Management (IFQM) Symposium 2026 in the national capital.

"Demand should be 8-10 per cent because all consuming sectors are quite strong. So we are quite positive about the prospect of the steel industry," Narendran told PTI in reply to a question related to the outlook for the Indian steel industry.

On the proposed Netherlands project, he said the company is actively engaged with the government there to resolve issues before signing of a binding agreement.

"There are issues related to coke oven closure. There is an issue related to how to classify and handle steel slag so all these issues need to be addressed before we can come to any binding agreement," Narendran said.

India-based Tata Steel owns a steel manufacturing plant at IJmuiden, the Netherlands, with an annual installed capacity of around 7 million tonnes.

It has adopted a transformation programme to maximise production efficiencies, lower fixed costs and optimise product mix and margins at the facility, by installing low-carbon emitting steel processes.