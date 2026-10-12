Monday, October 12, 2026 | 11:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Don't see US acting against tech companies based on their domicile: TCS

Don't see US acting against tech companies based on their domicile: TCS

TCS chief executive and managing director K Krithivasan said companies are 'deeply ingrained' in the US' technology ecosystem and provide an important service

TCS

TCS, which has been sending staff to the US when clients demand so, applied for only 10 or so green cards last year (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2026 | 11:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India's largest IT services company TCS feels that the US is unlikely to target tech companies based on their domicile and actions like last week's decision to suspend a green card application programme are driven by local sensitivities around jobs.

TCS chief executive and managing director K Krithivasan said companies are "deeply ingrained" in the US' technology ecosystem and provide an important service.

"I do not think the governments will really look at it from a domicile perspective. I think what the governments have been looking at is from an employment perspective," Krithivasan told PTI in an interview at the company's corporate headquarters here.

 

Sensitivities around local job creation may be leading the governments to take actions like the one against the eight companies including TCS, Krithivasan said, stressing that the last week's decision has no material impact for the largest Indian IT services company.

TCS, which has been sending staff to the US when clients demand so, applied for only 10 or so green cards last year, he said, adding that the overall H1-B visa applications were less than 300.

Also Read

Aarthi Subramanian, Executive Director, President and Chief Operating Officer, TCS

No impact of Tata Sons board tussle on TCS: COO Aarthi Subramanianpremium

Infosys

Infosys sees no material impact from US suspension of PERM applications

TCS

TCS withholds quarterly bonuses for senior staff after missing targets

TCS

TCS earnings lift IT stocks as demand recovery hopes boost market mood

Illustration

IT stocks lead Nifty rebound as benchmark snaps eight-week losing streak

Many of the H1-B applications consisted of people already in the US, he said, making it clear that there was no fresh employee sent to the country from India.

When quizzed about the mid-term polls in November and how the company looks at it, Krithivasan said TCS has a long-term strategy in the US, its biggest market by revenues, and the election outcome will not lead to any change in it.

As part of the efforts to be involved in every geography that it operates in, the TCS focus is on local hires, he said, adding that over half of the over 30,000 people it employs in the US are locals.

To a question on whether the promise to add another 15,000 people in the US over the next five years spelt out earlier involves adding only US citizens, its chief operating officer Arathi Subramanian said the company hires diverse talent who fulfil the skill requirements but made it clear that nationality of a person is not important.

"We have this deep experience of integrating into the geography and benefit from the diversity," she said, conceding that there may be people of Indian origin, including those born in the US or who have migrated earlier.

After the US suspended eight tech firms, including prominent Indian ones, from a key green card programme, industry body Nasscom said immigration and skilled talent mobility are "two distinct issues" that should not be viewed through the same lens.

The latest action comes amid mounting challenges for Indian IT companies in the US, including tighter scrutiny of work visas and higher costs for H-1B applicants. The latest development in the US -- the biggest market for the USD 300-billion Indian IT industry -- adds to uncertainty for tech outsourcers that rely on the cross-border movement of skilled professionals.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

ecommerce platforms

Ecomm sell goods worth ₹24k cr in first two days of festive sales: Redseer

Amazon Web ⁠Services

Amazon eyes Decart acquisition at $7 billion as AI chip race intensifies

A traveler at Adani Group's Navi Mumbai Airport in Navi Mumbai, India

1 in 4 travellers took repeat festive trips, bookings for 2026 up 50%: Rpt

Elon musk, musk, Elon

Elon Musk vows affordable Starlink in India ahead of record Jio IPO

Suzlon Energy

Suzlon to invest ₹550 crore to set up 3 AI-powered blade factories by 2027

Topics : TCS Tata Consultancy Services green card US green card

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to buyQ2 Results TodayDelhi Protest UpdatesDmart Share PriceDelhi Weather TodayNEET PG Counselling 2026Delhi Metro closes entry, exit

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 12 2026 | 11:35 AM IST