The two companies had already formed a joint venture for the Cochin ship repair facility in September.

They have been in talks on possible structures, required investments and responsibilities for the proposed facility at Vadinar in Gujarat, one of the persons said.

The plan for the facility was approved by the Union Cabinet in May, and the repair yard is expected to be built at a cost of ₹1,570 crore.

The Vadinar ship repair facility will directly address a critical gap in India’s ship repair infrastructure, as the country currently lacks adequate domestic capacity to repair large vessels exceeding 230 metres in length, the Cabinet had said.

“By enabling repair of vessels up to 300 metres, the facility will allow high-value repairs of large vessels within India. This will significantly reduce dependence on foreign shipyards and curb foreign exchange outflow,” it said.

The project is expected to generate around 290 direct and around 1,100 indirect jobs across ship repair, logistics, and ancillary industries.

Responding to this paper’s queries, DDW said, “Dubai Drydocks World and Cochin Shipyard are currently exploring a potential opportunity related to the development of a shipyard in Vadinar. Discussions remain at an exploratory stage, and no decision has been taken at this time.”

In September, the two companies had entered a ₹1,800 crore deal for the repair facility in Cochin, which was being run solely by CSL prior to that.

During the signing, officials had said that the JV model for ships will see growth across the country.

“This joint venture shall not be limited to Kochi. It is a replicable model that can be extended across India’s extensive coastline, creating hubs of excellence in ship repair and conversion,” shipping secretary Vijay Kumar had said during the signing of the deal between CSL and DDW.

India’s maritime plan till 2047 places major emphasis on ship repair. The Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047 said the ship repair industry in India has not expanded over the years to its potential.

India has a favourable location as around 7-9 per cent of global trade passes within 300 nautical miles of the Indian coastline. Hence, a huge potential lies for the country to become a major ship repair hub in the world, it said.

Ship repairing in the country is a time consuming process with inconsistent results and reduced efficiency.