Wednesday, October 28, 2026 | 08:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / DPR for proposed Tuticorin Shipyard in six months: Sarbananda Sonowal

DPR for proposed Tuticorin Shipyard in six months: Sarbananda Sonowal

The proposed shipyard, backed by a nearly $4 billion investment from South Korea's HD Hyundai, is expected to become India's largest commercial shipyard once operational

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said the government’s interventions are aimed at increasing Indian tonnage

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal.

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2026 | 8:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The detailed project report (DPR) for what is expected to be India’s largest shipyard investment by a foreign player will be completed in six months, Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Wednesday.
 
The report for the Thoothukudi mega shipyard project will cover vessel product mix, production capacity, infrastructure requirements, project costs and implementation schedule.
 
The minister met Chung Ki-sun, chairman of South Korean giant HD Hyundai, which announced a nearly $4 billion investment in the greenfield shipyard in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu, earlier this year.
 
A joint working group (JWG) will now oversee project development, the two sides will work towards agreeing on a joint venture structure, and the detailed project report (DPR) is expected to be finalised within six months, a Shipping Ministry statement said.
  
The proposed shipyard, being developed under the Centre’s Shipbuilding Development Scheme, is envisaged to have an annual shipbuilding capacity of approximately 2.5 million gross tonnage (GT), subject to validation through the DPR.

Also Read

Securities Appellate Tribunal, SAT

SAT sets aside ₹1.49 crore MCX penalty on Ventura over invalid order

Budget 2026, container manufacturing scheme, shipping sector, inland waterways, coastal shipping, Atmanirbharta, IFSC tax reforms

Cabinet clears ₹10,000 cr scheme to boost domestic container manufacturing

infosys, tcs

Nifty IT index slips 4%; Infosys, TCS, Coforge tank up to 5%; here's why

Spicejet

SpiceJet's domestic market share falls below Star Air for the first time

diet and longevity

Healthy diet unaffordable for 36% of Indians in 2025, says KPMG report

 
Once operational, it is expected to be India's largest commercial shipyard, significantly strengthening domestic shipbuilding capacity and India's competitiveness in the global maritime industry, the ministry said.
 
During the meeting, HD KSOE reiterated its strong intent to participate as a primary strategic investor, bringing its global expertise in shipyard design, construction, advanced manufacturing and operations.
 
“Discussions will now focus on finalising the proposed investment structure, equity participation and implementation arrangements, subject to due diligence and requisite approvals,” the ministry said.
 

More From This Section

Santosh Kumar Sarangi, secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) | Image: www.seci.co.in

India requires $220 bn for renewable energy expansion by 2030: MNRE secy

Drug testing

CDSCO asks states, UTs to mandate raw material tests for drugmakers

TRAI, telecom tariffs, voice-only plans, SMS-only plans, prepaid plans, ARPU, telecom operators, special tariff vouchers, TCPR, mobile tariffs

Jio adds 2.713 mn mobile users, Airtel gains 2.692 mn in Sept: Trai

power, power supply

Haryana power reform faces setback as govt opposes private distributionpremium

Anil Kumar Lahoti Chairman, Railway Board

Satcom at tech inflection point; India can build on momentum: Trai chief

Topics : Shipping industry Shipping Ministry Tuticorin shipyards Hyundai Industry Report

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to buyJio Platforms Share PriceQ2 Results TodayMarket fall explainedMicrosoft's Voluntary Exit OfferCabinet approves 3% DA hikeGold Silver Price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 28 2026 | 8:47 PM IST