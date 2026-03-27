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Home / Industry / News / Dr Reddy's proposes 'Olymra' rebrand in Delhi HC amid Novo Nordisk row

Dr Reddy's proposes 'Olymra' rebrand in Delhi HC amid Novo Nordisk row

Dr Reddy's told the Delhi High Court it plans to rebrand its diabetes drug amid a trademark dispute with Novo Nordisk over similarity with its drug Ozempic

Ozempic India launch

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2026 | 8:13 PM IST

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Dr Reddy’s Laboratories on Friday informed the Delhi High Court that it intends to rebrand its diabetes medication, proposing to replace the mark ‘Olymviq’ with ‘Olymra’.
 
The submission was made before Justice Jyoti Singh during proceedings in a trademark dispute initiated by Novo Nordisk over the use of the contested mark for Semaglutide injections, as it sounded similar to its own weight-loss drug ‘Ozempic’.
 
Counsel for Novo Nordisk indicated preliminary acceptance of the proposed name change, subject to conditions including discontinuation of the existing mark and withdrawal of the pending trademark application.
 
The Court, however, did not record any binding understanding between the parties at this stage.
   
The dispute has emerged following the recent expiry of Novo Nordisk’s patent on Semaglutide, which has enabled the entry of generic versions into the Indian market.

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Dr Reddy’s had launched its injectable product under the brand “Obeda”, while also seeking to use additional marks such as ‘Olymviq’. Novo Nordisk challenged the latter, arguing that it sounds like its drug ‘Ozempic’, raising the risk of confusion in a pharmaceutical context.
 
Pending further adjudication, the Court directed Dr Reddy’s to refrain from expanding sales under the disputed mark.
 
The question of how to deal with existing inventory remains unresolved, with Justice Singh indicating that she herself was in a ‘dilemma’.
 
While Dr Reddy’s sought time to liquidate its stock, citing the product’s temperature sensitivity, Novo Nordisk opposed continued circulation.
 
The Court indicated that destruction may not be appropriate as it was an essential diabetes drug, but also expressed concerns about the feasibility and safety of relabelling, noting that a balance must be struck between trademark protection and public interest. Justice Singh emphasised that with limited resources in the country, it is not prudent to destroy the medicines.
 
The issue is expected to be taken up in subsequent hearings.
 

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Topics : Novo Nordisk Trademark Rules Delhi High Court

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First Published: Mar 27 2026 | 8:08 PM IST

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