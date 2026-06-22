Drape revival: Sari brands find fresh folds of growth in a crowded market

While established brands continue to command recall value among customers, the market remains highly fragmented. Emerging brands are betting on niche positioning and direct consumer engagement to build loyalty.

Bengaluru-based Ethnic Elements, founded in 2022, focuses on making saris a part of everyday wardrobes rather than restricting them to occasions. Founder Bharati Sadhwani said the company has built its business around lightweight and affordable saris that appeal to modern consumers while preserving traditional weaving techniques. “We want Indianwear to be viewed as practical, stylish, and comfortable for everyday use,” Sadhwani said. Demand is strongest among women aged 25 to 45, particularly in Tier-I and Tier-II cities.

Ethnic Elements has grown into a ₹7 crore business and is now exploring a ₹3-5 crore fundraise over the next 12-18 months. The company plans to use the capital to expand inventory, invest in technology, attract new customers, and strengthen online and offline presence.

Retail consultant firm Redseer observed in its July 2025 report that the sari market in India was valued at $12 billion in 2024. However, it remains highly fragmented. With over 100 million stock-keeping units and vast regional diversity, about 65 per cent of the market is still unbranded, while regional brands account for the other 25-30 per cent. “The sari market spans fabrics, motifs, and regional identity. Saris represent a unique opportunity, one that the modern retail ecosystem is yet to fully unlock,” said Kushal Bhatnagar, partner, Redseer Strategy Consultants.

Ahmedabad-based luxury label Raedh Amdavad, founded in 2024, is taking a different route. The brand caters primarily to brides and occasionwear customers through heavily embroidered saris and heritage weaves such as Patola.

Founder and designer of Raedh Amdavad, Jaahal Gadhvi, said, “Personalisation has emerged as a key growth driver, with customers commissioning custom pieces and even having their names embroidered into garments intended to become family heirlooms.”

The label remains self-funded and is focusing on steady, organic growth. The company has reported a 15 per cent increase in sales between its first and second years of operation and aims to reach annual revenue of ₹1 crore-1.5 crore by 2028.

Shilpsutra, a luxury label from the Delhi-National Capital Region, is focusing on premium craftsmanship and contemporary styling. Having raised ₹75 lakh in funding last year, the company says it does not expect requiring additional capital for the next two to three years.

One of the latest and most prominent brands on the D2C scene is Suta, which operates 22 stores across India, including its newest outlet in Jaipur, and has also expanded to Mauritius. Founded in 2016 by sisters Sujata Biswas and Taniya Biswas, Mumbai-based Suta works with over 17,000 artisans and weavers.

Shilpa Agarwalla, founder and chief executive officer, Shilpsutra, said that the company is seeing rising demand for contemporary blouse silhouettes that can be styled across multiple occasions. Its hand-painted silk and organza saris are among its best-performing categories. This reflects growing consumer interest in artisanal products with modern aesthetics.

Drape revival

* Saris arewitnessing a resurgence in popularity

* Backed by digital-first strategies, contemporary designs, D2C brands are attracting younger consumers

* India’s sarimarket was valued at $12 bn in 2024, with about 65% remaining unbranded

* Bengaluru-based Ethnic Elements has grown into a ₹7 crore business and is targeting ₹35 crore revenue by 2028