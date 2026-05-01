Drug exports to US fall 10% in FY26 as EU and Africa drive growth

NAFTA refers to the North American Free Trade Agreement comprising the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Looking ahead, the industry expects export growth to pick up to 6–9 per cent in FY27, supported by biosimilar launches, opportunities in US injectables and deeper penetration in emerging markets.

“FY26 was a year of resilience under pressure. FY27 is likely to be a year of acceleration, led by value-added products and broader market access,” said Namit Joshi, chairman, Pharmexcil.

Data from the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics, compiled by the Pharmaceutical Exports Promotion Council (Pharmexcil), showed exports to the US — India’s largest market accounting for over 30 per cent share — fell nearly 10 per cent year-on-year to $9.47 billion, dragging overall growth. The broader NAFTA region also declined 7.9 per cent, while WANA exports contracted 4 per cent. Even the UK, which had been a strong growth market last year, saw a marginal decline of about 1.2 per cent in FY26.

“The decline in US exports in FY26 is largely cyclical rather than structural, driven by a high base in the previous year, continued generic price erosion and inventory corrections across the supply chain,” said Joshi. “We are also seeing the impact of product cycle timing, but the underlying pipeline and demand for complex generics and injectables remain intact.”

Nilaya Varma, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Primus Partners, said the UK market has turned more volatile in the near term. “Exports witnessed a decline in early FY2026, largely driven by the West Asia crisis, which caused a sharp global contraction of over 23 per cent in March exports,” he said, adding that the impact was amplified in a tender-driven market with intense price competition and stringent regulatory standards.

Against this, diversification trends strengthened. Europe grew 7.1 per cent, Africa 13 per cent and Latin America 10 per cent, indicating a gradual shift away from dependence on mature markets. In contrast to the US slowdown, exports to Mexico rose sharply by over 40 per cent, underlining the traction in select emerging markets.

Joshi said growth is increasingly shifting towards diversified and high-opportunity markets such as Brazil, Nigeria, Mexico and parts of Europe like France and the Netherlands, where double-digit traction is visible. “These markets are benefiting from deeper engagement through registrations, local partnerships and institutional tenders, and will be key to sustaining India’s export momentum going forward,” he said. He added that the widening geographic spread is a positive structural trend. “This reduces concentration risk and opens up new avenues through institutional tenders and branded generics.”

On the product side, formulations and biologicals — which contribute over 74 per cent of exports — were largely stagnant with sub-1 per cent growth, reflecting pricing pressure in key regulated markets. Bulk drugs and intermediates grew 3.7 per cent, while vaccines emerged as the fastest-growing segment, rising 26.4 per cent. In contrast, AYUSH and herbal exports declined over 7 per cent.

“The headline number masks a clear shift in the export mix. While formulations remain the backbone, growth is increasingly being driven by vaccines, biologics and select API segments,” said Joshi. “This indicates that Indian pharma is gradually moving up the value chain rather than relying purely on volume-led expansion.”

Varma highlighted that vaccines are benefiting from structural tailwinds. “Vaccine exports remained resilient, supported by India’s strengthened post-COVID manufacturing base, favourable domestic policy support, and the anticipated gains from the India–UK CETA,” he said, adding that companies need to diversify shipping routes to mitigate geopolitical disruptions.

Imports, meanwhile, rose 7.9 per cent to $9.62 billion, reflecting higher purchases of advanced formulations, biologics and specialty therapies, even as dependence on China for raw materials showed early signs of easing with a 3.4 per cent decline. Bulk drugs and intermediates continued to dominate the import basket, accounting for about 46.5 per cent share, even as imports of formulations and biologics grew sharply, pointing to increasing integration with high-value global supply chains.

China remained India’s largest import source with over 38 per cent share despite a marginal decline, followed by the US, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Germany — indicating continued reliance on a concentrated set of suppliers for critical inputs and advanced therapies.

“The rise in imports should be seen in the context of capability upgradation. Increasing intake of high-value biologics and specialty products reflects integration into more advanced global supply chains,” Joshi said.