Drugmakers seek price cap as input costs surge amid West Asia conflict

Small and medium pharmaceutical manufacturers have urged the Centre to impose price ceilings on key raw materials and set up a crisis task force to regulate prices and monitor supply chains, as input costs surge amid the West Asia conflict , The Economic Times reported.

In a letter to the Department of Pharmaceuticals this week, the Himachal Drug Manufacturers Association (HDMA) flagged a steep 200–300 per cent rise in the cost of key inputs, including active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), solvents, and packaging materials. The association represents around 500 manufacturing units.

ALSO READ: Drugmakers may review shipment schedules to West Asia if conflict drags on It warned that such unprecedented increases are making manufacturing unviable for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), risking supply disruptions of essential medicines. It also called for strict action against hoarding and black marketing, alleging that some distributors are creating artificial shortages to benefit from the crisis, the report added.

The HDMA further stated that the price of paracetamol, for instance, has risen from ₹250 to ₹450 per kg within 15 days. Costs of packaging materials such as aluminium foil, PET bottles and glass containers have also surged, adding further pressure on manufacturers, it added.

The association has also asked the government to expand the mandate of the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority to monitor prices of raw materials, and to invoke the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, to curb hoarding and ensure equitable distribution.

Traders say the impact is already visible at the wholesale level. Ashish Grover, president of the Delhi Drug Traders Association, told India Today that rising costs of imported materials are pushing the overall cost of medicine.

India imports nearly 60–70 per cent of its API requirements from overseas, with annual imports of around $10 billion.

Beyond domestic concerns, exports are also facing headwinds. Earlier this month, the Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India warned that shipments to West Asia and North Africa could be disrupted due to uncertainty in cargo movement, reported The Hindu. India exported pharmaceutical products worth $1.75 billion to the region in the financial year 2024-25, accounting for about 5.7 per cent of its total exports.