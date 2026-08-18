Dubai counters conflict headwinds as commercial transactions value rises

Dubai’s commercial real estate demonstrated resilience, with transaction values rising through the first half of 2026 (H1 2026), despite the wider region navigating a challenging geopolitical environment due to the West Asia conflict.

According to a report by real estate consultancy firm Anarock, Dubai’s commercial real estate transaction value rose 8.5 per cent year-on-year to AED 65.23 billion in H1 2026.

Deal volumes rose nearly 13 per cent to 6,487 transactions from 5,754 recorded in H1 2025.

This was mainly led by the performance of the office segment, where transaction values surged nearly 200 per cent, from AED 5.28 billion in H1 2025 to AED 15.81 billion in H1 2026.

Office transaction volumes also rose 38 per cent year-on-year to 2,571 deals, with average office prices climbing 85 per cent to AED 3,202 per square foot.

“This points to intensifying demand for Grade A office space amid constrained supply in key business districts and free zones,” said Anuj Kejriwal, chief executive officer of retail and Europe, Middle East and Africa at Anarock Group.

Retail assets also recorded a sharp uptick, with transaction volumes rising 56 per cent year-on-year to 853 deals. Transaction values in the segment more than doubled to AED 3.71 billion in H1 2026 from AED 1.35 billion in the same period last year.

A resurgent consumer economy and growing investor interest in well-located retail formats led to a 54 per cent rise in average retail prices to AED 3,486 per square foot.

The land segment, however, was the primary drag on overall volumes in H1 2026, with transactions down 29 per cent year-on-year to 941 deals. Transaction values also declined 9 per cent to AED 33.19 billion from AED 36.60 billion in H1 2025.

“Evidently, investor interest is moving away from land banking and toward income-generating office and retail assets,” Kejriwal said.

How did Dubai’s commercial market perform quarter-on-quarter?

On a quarterly basis, Q1 2026 was the strongest quarter for Dubai’s commercial real estate market, with transaction value estimated at AED 40.75 billion, up over 40 per cent year-on-year.

“Through this period, Dubai ramped up its image as a safe haven for regional and global capital during spells of geopolitical uncertainty, as evidenced by the emirate’s earlier cycles of regional instability,” Anarock said.

Q2 2026 saw a natural moderation, with transaction volumes down about 22 per cent and transaction value down close to 40 per cent sequentially.

However, Kejriwal said Q2 volumes remained stable on a year-on-year basis, down just about 1 per cent compared with Q2 2025, while transaction value was around 21 per cent lower.

“This was largely on account of a high base set by large land deals in Q2 2025. Despite moderation in transaction value, the average price per square foot in Q2 2026 rose 34 per cent Y-o-Y to AED 3,186 per square feet,” he added.

Experts said Dubai’s commercial real estate market may sustain its growth trajectory through the remainder of 2026.

“The emirate’s tax advantages, freehold ownership regime for foreign investors, and continued expansion of the Golden Visa scheme will continue to drive this momentum,” the report stated.

While near-term volumes may continue to reflect swings in regional sentiment, Kejriwal said the Dubai market’s underlying fundamentals, tight Grade A office supply, rising rents and steady occupier demand, would ensure that it stayed on a growth path.