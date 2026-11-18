Dubai's residential property market recorded its highest average price in four years in 2026, even as sales activity moderated from its record high in 2025, with prices supported by steady valuations.

Data from real estate consultancy Anarock Middle East revealed that the average residential price rose to AED 1,967 (₹47,900) per square foot (sq ft) in the first 10 months of 2026 (10M 2026), up 18 per cent from AED 1,669 (₹40,600) per sq ft in 2023. Industry watchers said the numbers appeared to show that the rise in value was coming despite the overhang of the West Asian crisis, which began earlier this year.

A total of 122,583 homes worth AED 318.4 billion (₹7.75 trillion) were sold during 10M 2026. At the current pace, the market is projected to record around 145,700 transactions worth AED 378.5 billion (₹9.21 trillion) by the end of the year, according to the report.

However, the pace of transactions has slowed compared with 2025. Dubai recorded an average of around 12,100 residential deals per month in 2026, against 16,600 in 2025.

Despite the moderation in sales activity, the average ticket size has remained stable at around AED 2.6 million (₹6.33 crore).

Aayush Puri, chief executive officer – residential, Middle East, and CEO – Anarock Channel Partners, said, "Dubai's housing market is moving from rapid volume growth to steady value. Prices per square foot are at a new high, resale values are firm, and buying has spread to more projects and locations than in any year since 2023.”

Apartments continued to account for the majority of residential transactions, making up 84.9 per cent of total home sales in 2026, compared with 78.5 per cent in 2023. The average size of an apartment sold declined to 877 sq ft from 1,007 sq ft in 2023.

Among regions, Dubai South emerged as the city's most active residential market in 2026, moving up from 16th position in 2023.

In a report released earlier in October, Anarock said Dubai South recorded 12,428 residential transactions in the first eight months of 2026, a 27 per cent increase over the 9,788 transactions recorded in the whole of 2025.

"The pace of sales has normalised from last year's exceptional peak, but values have held. The key test for 2027 will be absorbing the slew of completions in growth corridors like Dubai South. Sustained end-user demand and major infrastructure, including the Al Maktoum International Airport expansion, give us confidence that this supply can be absorbed over time," Puri said.