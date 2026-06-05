E85 fuel debuts at 20% discount to E20 as India pushes flex-fuel vehicles

Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday launched a new automobile fuel variant, petrol blended with 85 per cent ethanol, also called E85 or flex-fuel, at an Indian Oil petrol pump in Delhi. The cleaner fuel will be priced 20 per cent lower than the E20 variant of petrol.

"We have consciously structured the pricing to ensure consumers are more than adequately compensated for any loss in calorific value by making E85 approximately Rs 20 per litre cheaper than E20 blended fuel. This is a major plus," Puri said in his address at the launch event.

The scaling up of E85, by making it available at 5,000 retail pumps by December 2027, will help raise India's aggregate ethanol blending level to nearly 26 per cent by 2030-31, the petroleum ministry said.

The E85 launch comes a day after the unveiling of India's first mass-market flex-fuel car, the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Flex Fuel, which is developed to run on ethanol-petrol blends ranging from E20 up to E85.

Puri said consumers should switch to E85 fuel because its use allows greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction of 61 per cent compared to conventional petrol vehicles. He said E85 fuel would be a success because its rollout has been aligned with the rollout of flex-fuel vehicles.

"In terms of performance, ethanol is a high-performance fuel with a Research Octane Number (RON) above 108, significantly higher than the RON of conventional petrol. It allows engines to operate at higher compression ratios and optimise ignition timing, enabling flex-fuel vehicles to deliver enhanced performance, efficiency and power," Puri said.

The minister said 50-100 E85 dispensing stations will be operational in the country in the next few weeks and their number will rise to 500 by the end of 2026 and 5,000 by the end of calendar year 2027.

Puri also said that the new fuel is meant exclusively for specially designed flex-fuel vehicles equipped with compatible engines, and the transition towards E85 vehicles will be guided by rigorous testing and validation by automobile manufacturers over time.

"I am in support of electric vehicles too, but they require technology and critical minerals that are largely imported. The E85 fuel is produced by the sweat and toil of Indian farmers. E85 is at present the cleanest option in the Indian market," Puri said.

The petroleum ministry said in a statement that the initiative aims to facilitate the adoption of flex-fuel vehicles, which are capable of operating on ethanol blends from E20 to E100, without restricting consumers to a single blend.

"The rollout commences across 48 public sector OMC retail outlets (ROs) in the country, enabling flex-fuel vehicle users to access this cleaner fuel. The initiative is slated for nationwide expansion. The same would be scaled up to 500 ROs by December 2026 and about 5,000 ROs by December 2027 and help raise India's aggregate ethanol blending level to nearly 26 per cent by 2030-31," the ministry said.

The ministry said E85 fuel is meant exclusively for specially designed flex-fuel vehicles, not for normal petrol vehicles, and since E20 became the standard fuel across the country, there has not been a single reported case of engine failure or vehicle breakdown attributable to ethanol blending.

According to the petroleum ministry, E20-compatible vehicles deliver improved acceleration and better ride quality, particularly under city-driving conditions, and the use of E20 fuel has no impact on the validity of vehicle insurance in India.