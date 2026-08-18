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Home / Industry / News / EaseMyTrip launches ReSave, travellers to gain if fares drop after booking

EaseMyTrip launches ReSave, travellers to gain if fares drop after booking

The zero-cost flight add-on will monitor booked itineraries for eligible price reductions and return applicable savings to customers without additional charges

EaseMyTrip

EaseMyTrip

Akshat Ayush
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2026 | 5:39 PM IST

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BSE-listed online travel services provider EaseMyTrip (EMT) said on Tuesday that ReSave, a zero-cost flight add-on service, will allow travellers to benefit from eligible fare drops even after completing a booking.
 
“The next opportunity lies in using technology to create value across the entire travel lifecycle, including after a booking has been made. ReSave is built around this principle of extending our price proposition beyond the point of purchase and giving customers an opportunity to benefit when eligible fares decline subsequently,” Rikant Pittie, CEO & co-founder of EaseMyTrip, said, announcing the launch of the offering.
 
The offering will monitor booked flight itineraries for eligible price reductions and help customers access applicable savings, subject to the plan's terms, the company said, adding that ReSave eliminates the need for customers to independently track prices as it is integrated into the booking journey.
   
All eligible savings will be returned to customers without additional charges, the company added. If fares move up, the booked fare holds.
 
“For the industry, this represents a broader shift from transaction-led technology towards technology that remains relevant throughout the customer journey,” Pittie added.

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Among the company's other offerings, the EMTPro membership, priced at Rs 999 per year, offers benefits including discounts on add-ons, free medical cancellation, lounge access and 24/7 concierge services.
 
Meanwhile, MakeMyTrip already has Price Drop Protection, a similar offering that allows passengers to receive a refund for the fare difference if the ticket price falls after booking, up to six hours before the scheduled departure. MakeMyTrip charges an additional fee for the service. 
Several major online travel agencies, including MakeMyTrip, ixigo, Cleartrip, EaseMyTrip and Goibibo, also offer flight price-locking products with different terms that allow customers to hold flight fares for a specified period before completing a booking.

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Topics : EaseMyTrip airfares flight ticket

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First Published: Aug 18 2026 | 5:39 PM IST