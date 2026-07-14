EaseMyTrip signs MoU with Jharkhand to promote state's tourism offerings

Online travel technology platform EaseMyTrip on Tuesday signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Department of Tourism, Government of Jharkhand. The company said the partnership will promote the state's diverse tourism offerings through digital initiatives and enhance its visibility among travellers across the country, driving domestic travel.

EaseMyTrip said it will leverage its customer reach, technology capabilities, and its dedicated spiritual and domestic tourism vertical, EasyDarshan, to showcase Shri Baidyanath Dham and other prominent temples, waterfalls, forests, eco-tourism experiences, agri-tourism initiatives, and the cultural heritage of the state.

“Through this collaboration, EaseMyTrip will create targeted campaigns to bring Jharkhand's spiritual, cultural, and nature-based experiences to the forefront, while leveraging our travel ecosystem to reach millions of travellers across India,” said Rikant Pittie, chief executive officer and co-founder of EaseMyTrip.

“We are committed to supporting the Government of Jharkhand's efforts to strengthen destination visibility and inspire more travellers to discover the state's diverse tourism offerings.”

Domestic tourism is witnessing strong momentum, with travellers increasingly seeking authentic and diverse experiences, Pittie added.