Ecom order volumes rise 31% in first week of festival sales: Unicommerce
Amongst geographies, Tier-III towns recorded the highest share of overall e-commerce orders, accounting for 42 per cent of the total orders during this period
Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
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The initial phase of shopping during the festival season showed healthy consumer momentum, with ecommerce (ecom) order volumes climbing 31 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), led by a rise in order volumes in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) segment, according to the latest analysis by cloud-based commerce solutions provider Unicommerce.
The rise in order numbers was accompanied by a 17 per cent Y-o-Y growth in total gross merchandise value (GMV), confirming higher overall spending across digital storefronts. In the same period, average order value (AoV) decreased by 10 per cent Y-o-Y.
The analysis is based on over 33 million order items processed by Unicommerce’s platform Uniware during the first week of the Diwali festival season sales in 2025 (September 22-28) and 2026 (October 7-13).
Quick commerce (qcom) platforms clocked 85 per cent order volume growth, highlighting the increasing importance of quick deliveries, according to Uniware. Online marketplaces grew by 26 per cent, and brand websites recorded a 27 per cent increase in volumes.
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The FMCG segment saw the biggest jump in order volumes at over 190 per cent, led by healthy foods. This was followed by beauty and personal care (BPC) items, whose order volumes grew over 69 per cent.
Home decor also witnessed a steady growth of over 22 per cent, led by kitchenware.
Tier-III towns recorded the highest share of overall ecom orders, accounting for 42 per cent of the total orders during this period.
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First Published: Oct 14 2026 | 11:59 PM IST