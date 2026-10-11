Ecomm sell goods worth ₹24k cr in first two days of festive sales: Redseer

E-commerce firms are estimated to have sold goods worth around ₹24,000 crore in the first two days of the festive season sale, driven by growth in order volumes, with mobile phones accounting for the biggest share in value terms, according to consultancy firm Redseer Strategy Consultants.

The consultancy firm estimated that shoppers placed about 8-9 crore orders across all platforms, including Amazon, Flipkart, Meesho, Ajio and many other marketplaces.

Redseer Strategy Consultants, Associate Partner, Nikhil Dalal told PTI that the first two days pointed to India's festive e-commerce basket getting wider. The growth is being led by order volumes, with consumers spreading spend beyond mobiles into fashion, electronics and appliances as well.

"Value fashion stood out, as shoppers from Tier 2 and smaller towns bought festive wear at accessible price points. The first two days saw over USD 2.5 billion (close to ₹24,200 crore) in GMV, and around 60-65 million shoppers have already participated in the first two days," he said.

The growth in GMV (gross merchandise value) was around 6 times the business-as-usual (BAU) daily run rate, the firm said.

Players like Amazon and Flipkart are using their quick commerce arms for sales and increasing their salience on the platform, which saw 4 to 5 times higher GMV than the BAU daily average.

Sales of large appliances and electronics grew faster than the market, even as mobiles remained the largest category by value, according to the estimates.

Mobile phones are estimated to have accounted for 38-40 per cent or about ₹9,100-9,600 crore of total sales.

Redseer estimates consumer electronics share in total sales to be around 25-27 per cent, or ₹6,000-6,500 crore and fashion products in the range of 15-18 per cent, or about ₹3,630-4,350 crore.

The 55-inch TV upgrade, large appliances and electronics together contributed approximately 25-27 per cent of GMV.

TVs, refrigerators, and ACs accounted for more than two-thirds of the large-appliance sales. Models with 55-inch screens from TCL, LG, Samsung and Xiaomi represented more than 75 per cent of the top-selling TV SKUs.

According to Redseer's estimate, electronics had already grown by more than 20 per cent in the first half of 2026, partly as consumers brought purchases forward amid expectations of higher prices in the second half of 2026.

The first two days of festive sales still recorded around 14 times more orders than average BAU, led by laptops and IoT devices in electronics.

Fashion GMV grew 22-25 per cent year-on-year in the first two days, making 15-18 per cent share of the total GMV and about 3 to 5 times its BAU average GMV.

Gen Z accounted for approximately one-third of opening-day shoppers, according to Redseer estimates.

Of an estimated 6-6.5 crore shoppers who purchased during the first two days, Redseer estimates that around two-thirds of them came from Tier 2 and rural areas.

Approximately 15-16 crore unique shoppers typically transact across e-commerce platforms in a business-as-usual month.

"The opening two days therefore brought over one-third of this monthly shopper base into the festive sale. First-time shoppers doubled from last year.

"We expect 100 million shoppers to shop in the entire 11-day first leg," Dalal said.