Edible oil rates rose by ₹1-4 per kg in the last week amid West Asia crisis
Retail edible oil prices begin to rise as global palm and soybean oil rates climb alongside crude oil amid the West Asia crisis
Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
Listen to This Article
Edible oil prices have started inching upwards in the domestic retail markets ever since the West Asia crisis broke out, both due to a jump in global palm and soybean oil rates, trailing crude oil, and also because of disruption in supplies of some of them.
Traders said the escalation in landed prices of major oils in India is not much due to any logistical bottleneck but mostly on account of a spike in crude oil rates.
India largely purchases crude palm oil, crude soybean oil and crude sunflower oil from international markets, which together make up almost 89–90 per cent of total vegetable oils imported into India, which totalled 16.01 million tonnes in November–October 2025.
More From This Section
Topics : Edible oil market edible oil Edible oil prices Palm Oil Palm oil imports Soybean India imports West Asia
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 12 2026 | 7:48 PM IST