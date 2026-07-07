El Niño drives 6.3 GW decline in India's June hydropower generation: S&P

India's hydropower generation fell by 6.3 gigawatts (GW) year-on-year (YoY), accounting for around half of the 13 GW decline across key Asian markets in June 2026 due to El Niño, according to S&P Global.

The June decline is consistent with the expected impact of El Niño on rainfall patterns and reservoir inflows across Asia, the analytics company said. "Current El Niño-adjusted outlook assumptions continue to show lower hydropower utilisation rates than the non-event case across several markets during the third quarter of 2026 [equivalent to the second quarter of FY27 in India], particularly in India, Bangladesh, Vietnam and the Philippines," the research firm said in a report.

Hydropower is one of the most flexible sources of power generation as, unlike solar and wind, it can rapidly respond to changes in demand and fluctuations in renewable output, thereby helping maintain grid balance during periods of peak power demand. The resulting flexibility gap will need to be met by dispatchable generation sources, with coal emerging as the primary replacement source alongside growing solar, wind and gas generation.

In India, a 24.3 GW year-on-year increase in power demand, combined with a 6.3 GW decline in hydropower generation and a 0.8 GW reduction in gas-fired output, was primarily balanced by a 20.7 GW increase in coal-fired generation, while solar and wind generation rose by a combined 9.4 GW in June, it said.