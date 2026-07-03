Electricity spot prices jump 32% to ₹5.2/unit as June demand stays high

Electricity spot prices at the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) jumped 32 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹5.2 per unit in the day-ahead market (DAM) in June 2026, the country's largest power trading platform said. Surging electricity demand drove up prices in both the DAM and real-time market (RTM) segments.

The average market clearing price in the RTM segment stood at ₹4.4 per unit during the month, an increase of 17 per cent. Monthly electricity traded volume at the power exchange increased 12.5 per cent to 12,210 million units (MU).

The country's energy consumption reached 166.5 billion units (BUs) in June, reflecting an 11.6 per cent YoY growth due to heatwaves and the late onset of the monsoon. India witnessed its driest June in over a decade, with the southwest monsoon rainfall ending the month nearly 40 per cent below the long-period average.

For the first quarter of FY27, IEX achieved an electricity traded volume of 37,534 MU, marking a 15.9 per cent YoY increase. The MCP in the DAM stood at ₹5.1 per unit during the first quarter, up 15.7 per cent compared with the same period last fiscal. Similarly, the price in the RTM stood at ₹4.5 per unit during the quarter, up 13.8 per cent.

During the quarter ended June 2026, India experienced hotter-than-normal summers marked by persistent heatwaves and above-normal temperatures. India's peak power demand surged to an all-time high of 270.8 GW in May 2026. The country's energy consumption touched 485.4 billion units (BUs) in the quarter, registering YoY growth of 8.8 per cent.

DAM, including High Price-DAM, achieved a volume of 13,344 MU in Q1 FY27 compared with 12,399 MU in Q1 FY26, an increase of 7.6 per cent YoY. However, it declined 6.6 per cent in June to 4,304 MU from 4,610 MU a year earlier.

The RTM volume increased 23.6 per cent to 16,019 MU in the quarter. In June, it registered an increase of 25.7 per cent to 5,420 MU from 4,312 MU a year earlier.

A total of 9.77 lakh renewable energy certificates (RECs) were traded during the quarter, but volumes declined 81.4 per cent YoY. A total of 2.49 lakh RECs were traded during the month, but volumes declined 92.3 per cent YoY.