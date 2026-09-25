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Home / Industry / News / Embassy Reit gets ₹1,000 crore bank financing after RBI rule change

Embassy Reit gets ₹1,000 crore bank financing after RBI rule change

Trust becomes first Reit to access funding from a commercial bank after RBI allowed direct financing to Reits in June 2026

Embassy REIT

Embassy REIT | Facebook

Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2026 | 2:03 PM IST

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Bengaluru-based Embassy Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit) has raised ₹1,000 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to a scheduled European multinational bank to refinance its existing debt.
 
The amount has been raised through the issuance of three-year floating-rate NCDs at an initial coupon rate of 6.97 per cent, the company said in an exchange filing on Friday.
 
While the trust did not name the bank, it said the NCDs were issued as Series XVIII debentures and carried top-tier credit ratings of AAA/Stable from CARE Ratings.
 
The transaction marks the first financing by a scheduled commercial bank to an Indian Reit at the trust level, following the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) framework announced in June 2026 permitting commercial banks to directly finance Reits.
  
Banks were earlier restricted from lending directly to Reits, with trusts having to borrow through their special purpose vehicles (SPVs) or rely on issuing bonds and raising equity in the capital markets.

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“Continued regulatory support from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and RBI has strengthened access to long-term funding for Reits,” said Amit Shetty, chief executive officer (CEO) of the trust.
 
The issuance comes a few months after Embassy Reit raised ₹1,400 crore through an NCD issuance in March this year.
 
The earlier issuance was aimed at strengthening its long-term capital base, with institutional investors continuing to show strong appetite for high-quality office assets.
 
Embassy Reit currently owns and operates a portfolio of more than 52 million square feet (msf) of office space across Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) and Chennai.
 

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First Published: Sep 25 2026 | 2:02 PM IST