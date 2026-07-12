Sunday, July 12, 2026 | 12:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Employee headcount shrinks at HUL, Dabur amid hike in median pay in FY26

Employee headcount shrinks at HUL, Dabur amid hike in median pay in FY26

While Nestle India, Marico and Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) added to their headcount during the fiscal, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) and Dabur saw a decline in permanent employees on their rolls

Dabur India, Dabur

Home-grown fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company Dabur India's permanent workforce shrank to 4,770 as of March 31, 2026, from 5,343 in the previous year

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's top FMCG companies presented a mixed picture on staff strength in 2025-26, with Hindustan Unilever and Dabur trimming their permanent workforce even as most players in the sector raised median employee remuneration, according to disclosures in their annual reports.

While Nestle India, Marico and Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) added to their headcount during the fiscal, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) and Dabur saw a decline in permanent employees on their rolls, the filings showed.

Median remuneration increases across companies in FY26 ranged between 6.08 per cent and 12.1 per cent, with Tata Consumer Products leading and HUL trailing among the five majors.

 

HUL's permanent employee count fell to 5,898 as of March 31, 2026, from 6,604 a year earlier, a reduction of over 700 employees.

The percentage increase in the median remuneration of employees for the financial year was 6.08 per cent, lower than the 8.39 per cent increase recorded in FY25.

Also Read

Marico's long-term vision remains to deliver profitable growth and create enduring stakeholder value, said Chairman Harsh Mariwala

Marico to keep focus on strengthening growth engines in FY27: Chairmanpremium

PepsiCo, Pepsi

India drives PepsiCo's foods, beverages growth; savoury snacks share rises

VK Vijayakumar, Geojit Financial Services

Q1FY27 earnings preview: Sector-wise outlook; financials, auto to stand out

Godrej Consumer Product

Godrej Consumer Products wins growth sprint; margins set to catch uppremium

fmcg

FMCG firms optimistic on demand, expect easing input costs to aid margins

However, in FY26, the average salary hike for employees, other than managerial personnel, was higher at 6.85 per cent compared to 4.62 per cent in the previous fiscal.

Home-grown fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company Dabur India's permanent workforce shrank to 4,770 as of March 31, 2026, from 5,343 in the previous year. The company, however, gave a higher median pay hike of 7.7 per cent in FY26, up from 6 per cent in FY25.

According to experts, FMCG firms are increasingly investing in automation of manufacturing, warehousing, supply chain management and back-office functions.

Investments in digital tools, AI-driven analytics, automated packaging lines and integrated ERP systems allow companies to produce and distribute more with fewer employees.

Nestle India's total employee strength rose marginally to 8,680 in FY26 from 8,629 in FY25, though the number of permanent employees on its rolls dipped slightly to 8,382 from 8,419.

Median remuneration for employees of the makers of Maggi, KitKat and Nescafe rose 7.3 per cent during the year.

In contrast, Marico and TCPL expanded their permanent staff base during the fiscal year.

Marico's permanent employee count, inclusive of workmen, rose to 1,983 as of March 31, 2026, from 1,908 a year earlier. Median remuneration of the Mariwala family-promoted entity, which owns brands such as Parachute, Saffola and Livon, increased to Rs 14,44,177 in FY26 from Rs 13,58,244 in FY25, a rise of 6.33 per cent.

Tata Consumer Products Ltd's permanent employee strength climbed to 4,558 as of March 31, 2026, from 4,079 in the previous year.

The Tata group FMCG arm posted the sharpest median pay hike among peers at 12.1 per cent in FY26.

This was lower than the 16.9 per cent increase seen in FY25, which the company attributed to headcount additions following the merger of NourishCo Beverages, Tata SmartFoodz and Tata Consumer Soulfull into the parent entity.

Section 197 (12) of the Companies Act, 2013, mandated every listed firm to report median employee pay, percentage increases, and permanent headcount in the annual report each fiscal year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

pharma medicine drugs

NPPA fixes prices of 39 drugs, raises anti-rabies immunoglobulin rate

Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw suggested that internet platforms pay fair revenue share to news organisations (Photo: PTI)

India becoming major manufacturer, exporter of railway products: Vaishnaw

food processing industry

200,000 micro food processing enterprises covered under PMFME scheme: Govt

milk factory amul mother dairy

India-New Zealand FTA to aid dairy sector via agri-tech partnership: MEA

Swiggy, quick commerce

FSSAI issues notices to Swiggy Instamart after complaints of expired food

Topics : Hindustan Unilever Hindustan Unilever HUL Dabur Dabur India FMCGs FMCG sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 12 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

Explore News

India Russia Crude Import RiseFIFA World Cup Golden Boot RaceHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewFD Rates in July 2026LTM Q1 Result 2026Stock Market Rally: ReasonsMonsoon Impact on Indian EconomyHCL Q1 PreviewMonsoon Latest UpdatesPF Interest Credit Date