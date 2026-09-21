Employer outreach lagging behind female demand for frontline jobs: Report

Women now account for 43.5 per cent of applicants for frontline jobs, but only 13 per cent of job postings explicitly target them, highlighting a clear mismatch between applicant interest and employer outreach, a report said on Monday.

According to the WorkIndia Rojgar Report, women now account for 43.5 per cent of applicants on the platform, up from 40.4 per cent a year ago.

The report is based on an analysis of over 650,000 job postings and over 9.8 million job applications recorded on the blue- and grey-collar employment platform between April and June 2026, across 772 cities and over 50 frontline job categories.

"For us, one of the most encouraging findings is that more women are actively looking for work. Employment can change much more than an individual's income, it can change the economic trajectory of a family.

"But the data also tells us that employer demand has some catching up to do. If businesses can address barriers around accessibility, flexibility, safety and workplace design, women could become one of the most important sources of talent for India's growing frontline economy," WorkIndia co-founder and CEO Nilesh Dungarwal said.

The report found that the rise in applications is spread across multiple job categories, with sales receiving the highest number of applications at over 5.6 million, followed by office-based roles and travel and hospitality.

Meanwhile, women accounted for 86.6 per cent of applications for beautician roles and 80.7 per cent of applications for teaching roles, reflecting their established presence in several service and care-oriented professions.

At the same time, the data showed that women are increasingly exploring a wider range of frontline opportunities, including sales, office, marketing and other customer-facing roles.

Further, applications increased 65 per cent year-on-year in June and July 2026, significantly faster than the 40-48 per cent increase in job postings.

Competition is particularly concentrated in categories such as IT, HR, accounts, sales and office-based roles, while delivery, driving and manufacturing remain comparatively under-applied.

This uneven distribution of applications indicates that India's employment challenge is increasingly about connecting the right workers to the right opportunities, it noted.

The report also revealed that 92 per cent of frontline job postings required either no English proficiency or only basic conversational English, demonstrating the importance of Hindi and other regional languages in making employment opportunities accessible to a broader population.

For employers seeking to expand their talent pool, particularly among women, first-time workers and candidates outside major metros, regional-language recruitment could become increasingly important, the report noted.