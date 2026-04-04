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Energy mix needed to meet long-term power demand: Union Power Secretary

He noted that decentralised solar projects under the PM-KUSUM Scheme have gained momentum in Rajasthan, but also flagged challenges related to the grid integration of solar power

power, electricity

Representative image from file.

Press Trust of India Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2026 | 9:38 PM IST

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Union Power Secretary Pankaj Agarwal on Saturday stressed the need for an "energy mix" approach to meet long-term power demand and asked Rajasthan power utilities to accelerate projects based on a combination of renewable and conventional sources.

During a review meeting with senior officials of the state's energy department and power companies here, Agarwal said bundling renewable and non-renewable energy sources would help manage the rising electricity demand more efficiently.

He noted that decentralised solar projects under the PM-KUSUM Scheme have gained momentum in Rajasthan, but also flagged challenges related to the grid integration of solar power.

The Union Power Secretary emphasised the need to strengthen grid stability and to develop battery energy storage systems in a timely manner to ensure an uninterrupted power supply during peak hours, as per an official statement.

 

He also reviewed issues such as daytime electricity supply to the agriculture sector in 24 districts, loss reduction measures, progress of smart metering, and resource adequacy planning.

Officials informed the meeting that around 3,800 MW of capacity has been installed in the state under the PM-KUSUM scheme so far. Expansion of transmission infrastructure and improving renewable energy connectivity were also discussed.

Senior officials from the Centre and the state, including representatives of Rural Electrification Corporation, attended the meeting, an official statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Apr 04 2026 | 9:38 PM IST

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