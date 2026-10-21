Essar Ports gets LoA for ₹2,276 crore Tuna Tekra terminal in Gujarat

Essar Ports has received a letter of award (LoA) from the Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) for the development of a multipurpose cargo terminal at Tuna Tekra, Kandla, Gujarat, on a build, operate and transfer (BOT) basis under the public-private partnership (PPP) mode, the company announced on Wednesday.

Essar Ports emerged as the highest bidder through a global competitive bidding process.

The total cost of the project is Rs 2,276.06 crore, comprising an investment of Rs 1,552.57 crore by Essar Ports and Rs 723.49 crore by DPA. Tuna Tekra is a satellite facility off the coast of Kandla in Gujarat.

The proposed terminal will have an annual cargo-handling capacity of 18.33 million tonnes and comprise four berths, each measuring 300 metres, providing an aggregate berth length of 1,200 metres. The facility is designed to accommodate Cape-size vessels of up to 170,000 deadweight tonnes (DWT), with a draft capability of up to 18 metres, the company said.

It added that DPA would provide common-user infrastructure, including dredging of the access channel, berth pockets and turning circles, along with a common approach road. The terminal will be developed and operated in accordance with applicable environmental requirements and the Green Port Policy.

The development of additional cargo-handling infrastructure is also expected to ease pressure on existing dry-cargo berths, improve operational efficiency and strengthen multimodal connectivity.

“The use of larger vessels is expected to support more efficient shipping and improve logistics competitiveness,” it said.