Eternal, Swiggy, Zepto challenge Karnataka Gig Welfare Act in High Court

Platform aggregators such as Eternal, Zepto, Swiggy, Urban Company, and Porter, along with the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), have filed a writ petition in the Karnataka High Court challenging the constitutional validity of the Karnataka Platform Based Gig Workers (Social Security and Welfare) Act, 2025.

According to the petitioners, the state-level law imposes additional financial liabilities on aggregators and increases the compliance burden even when a nationwide framework, the Code on Social Security, 2020 (CoSS), is already in place.

In their writ petition, which Business Standard has seen, the petitioners said the CoSS has adequate measures for the welfare of gig workers and establishes a uniform, centralised framework.

Notably, through a writ petition, a petitioner can ask the High Court or the Supreme Court to exercise its constitutional powers to protect legal or fundamental rights or review the validity of a law or government action.

A source aware of the developments said the companies have approached the court as a group to ensure ease of doing business. "If there are different laws governing the same subject, it can increase the compliance burden on platforms. The process would be easier and more transparent if there is a single national-level law," the person added.

Another source working at one of the above-mentioned companies said that if there are separate legal requirements, aggregators will be forced to make contributions (for gig welfare) twice or more, while also balancing different compliance mechanisms.

The matter, however, is yet to be listed for hearing before the Karnataka High Court.

In addition to challenging the legislation itself, the petitioners have also sought the quashing of multiple notices issued under the Karnataka Platform Based Gig Workers (Social Security and Welfare) Act. These include a notice dated May 21, 2026, directing platform companies to constitute Internal Dispute Resolution Committees (IDRCs), and show-cause notices dated June 16, 2026, warning of penal and coercive action for alleged non-compliance, including failure to constitute IDRCs, failure to respond to communications relating to onboarding and use of software for welfare fee payments, and failure to furnish information sought by the authorities.

The companies have also challenged notices dated June 22, 2026, directing them to pay the Platform Based Gig Workers Welfare Fee under Section 20 of the Act. The notices require aggregators to deposit the welfare fee and furnish proof of payment along with prescribed returns by July 5, 2026.

Under Section 22 of the Act, aggregators are required to constitute IDRCs where gig workers can file their grievances relating to payouts, deductions, and termination. Also, under the Act, platform companies must pay a welfare fee of 1-5 per cent of the payout made to gig workers on every transaction.

However, the petition states that the CoSS already establishes a comprehensive national framework for the social security and welfare of gig workers. The petitioners contend that Parliament intended to occupy the entire legislative field through the Code by providing a uniform statutory framework covering the identification of gig workers, welfare schemes, aggregator contributions, and their implementation.

The Karnataka Act, they argue, regulates the same subject matter by creating substantially similar and parallel mechanisms while imposing additional financial liabilities on platforms and aggregators.