Eternal leads food delivery and qcom, but Swiggy shows signs of catching up

Both businesses remain in build-out mode, which entails cash burn. Customer churn is also high because value-conscious consumers switch platforms quickly.

A case can therefore be made for a “shotgun” approach of investing in both companies. Indeed, several brokerages have buy recommendations on both. Every quarter, investors compare their performance and update valuations after reviewing the results.

Over the past nine quarters, Eternal has pulled ahead. That, however, does not mean Swiggy is performing poorly. Eternal is ahead on most metrics, including market share, profitability and its war chest. Its market capitalisation is almost four times that of Swiggy. But Swiggy may be catching up in some important areas.

Eternal leads in food delivery In food delivery, Eternal held more than 58 per cent of gross order value (GOV) share in Q1FY27. It also has better take rates, calculated as a percentage of GOV. In terms of monthly transacting users (MTUs), Eternal has about 40 per cent more users.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) generated by the food delivery segment are split roughly 2:1 in Eternal’s favour. However, Swiggy is catching up in Ebitda generation. In Q1FY25, Eternal accounted for 84 per cent of the combined food delivery Ebitda. While Eternal’s Ebitda doubled over the past nine quarters, Swiggy’s increased fivefold.

Blinkit maintains quick commerce advantage Blinkit also enjoys a substantial lead in quick commerce. It has twice as many dark stores as Instamart and a considerably larger MTU base. In Q1FY27, Blinkit delivered 190 per cent more orders. However, Instamart has caught up on net average order value (N-AOV), with the two platforms now at nearly the same level.

The ratio of Blinkit’s net order value (NOV) to Instamart’s stands at 3:1. NOV is gross order value after deducting discounts offered at the maximum retail price level.

Instamart remains Ebitda-negative, while Blinkit is Ebitda-positive. Blinkit’s adjusted Ebitda margin as a percentage of NOV was 0.6 per cent in Q1FY27, compared with Swiggy’s margin of minus 13 per cent.

Swiggy bets on innovation Strategically, Swiggy has been more willing to innovate, while Eternal has focused on execution. Their disclosures also differ, with Swiggy placing greater emphasis on GOV and Eternal focusing on NOV.

Swiggy’s new food delivery model, Toing, is an example of first-mover innovation. It is not a zero-commission model but seeks to make lower-AOV orders more scalable. Toing is attempting to build a wider user base and increase order volumes, even at a low contribution margin (CM) per order.

Its selection is restricted to a smaller set of high-volume stock-keeping units, allowing customers to access lower prices. Swiggy has launched Toing in 50 cities, and roughly two-thirds of the customers acquired are either new or were previously dormant on Swiggy.

As a result of the launch, cash burn in Swiggy’s Platform Innovations business has risen to an annualised Rs 500 crore, based on the Q1 run rate, from Rs 200 crore in FY26.

Q1 results show encouraging trends Both companies delivered encouraging results in Q1FY27. Swiggy reported that quick commerce was close to breakeven at minus 0.2 per cent of GOV. It recorded month-on-month growth of about 10 per cent in QC in July and could deliver mid-teen sequential NOV growth in Q2.

Overall adjusted Ebitda remained flat sequentially at minus Rs 650 crore because of higher losses from Toing and rising fixed costs in quick commerce. Higher labour costs affected both companies.

Swiggy also reported its best customer retention at Instamart in several quarters. It has guided for adjusted Ebitda breakeven at an annualised NOV run rate of Rs 60,000 crore. Assuming NOV grows 40 per cent between FY26 and FY29, breakeven may not be reached until FY29.

In food delivery, Swiggy’s GOV grew 17 per cent year-on-year, but management is confident of returning to 18-20 per cent growth, excluding Toing, in the near term. Eternal reported 22 per cent GOV growth and 20 per cent NOV growth in food delivery during Q1.

Swiggy’s margins also improved, with contribution margin rising 30 basis points year-on-year and adjusted Ebitda margin increasing 70 basis points. Investors will seek further details at Swiggy’s Capital Market Day on August 6.

Instamart leadership may aid growth Nandita Sinha, the former Myntra chief executive officer who now heads Instamart, has been tasked with driving a differentiated assortment strategy. Faster growth could come with better margins, given the economies of scale in the business.

For Swiggy, contribution margin and customer retention are both improving.