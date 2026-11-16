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Exclude M2M UPI payment from MDR: FMCG distributors urge FM Sitharaman

The distributors' body has also urged the government to examine GST implications on MDR charges and hold stakeholder consultations before implementing the proposed framework

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Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2026 | 10:55 PM IST

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The All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPDF), a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) distributors’ body, has written to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, urging her to exclude merchant-to-merchant (M2M) transactions from the proposed MDR (merchant discount rate) framework and also examine the goods and services tax (GST) implications on MDR charges.
 
The AICPDF said that GST on MDR charges would create an additional financial burden on traders operating with extremely thin margins and requested the government to review the same.
 
“We request that a formal consultation be organised with all stakeholders concerned, including trade associations, retailers, distributors, payment service providers, and other relevant representatives, so that the practical implications of the proposed charges could be properly understood before any implementation decision is taken,” the Federation said in its letter reviewed by Business Standard.
 
This letter comes on the back of reports that the implementation of MDR would take place after Diwali.
 
In its letter, the distributors’ body explained that roughly 65 per cent of consumer payments to retailers and 40-45 per cent of retailer-to-distributor credit bill payments are settled via UPI (Unified Payments Interface), adding that additional charges of any kind at either level could hurt the financial viability of both groups.
 
The Federation has asked the government to defer the implementation of MDR until the concerns raised by the trading community have been examined.
 
It has also requested that the government convene the proposed stakeholder consultation at the earliest and invite representatives from trade associations, retailers, distributors, banks, payment service providers, and other relevant groups.
 
In September, two retail bodies had met the finance minister to present their concerns and suggestions over the proposed MDR.
 
UPI was free of any charge for the past six years. Now the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has introduced an MDR structure for select UPI payments, and the date for its implementation is yet to be decided.
 
The NPCI has proposed that peer-to-peer (P2P) UPI transactions will remain free, while peer-to-merchant (P2M) transactions above ₹2,000 will attract a 0.40 per cent MDR paid by merchants rather than customers. The fee is capped at ₹300. 
The federation’s ask 
  • The govt should examine GST implications on MDR charges and to review the same
  • Said this would create an additional financial burden on traders operating with extremely thin margins
  • Govt should hold the MDR implementation until the concerns have been examined
  • Convene proposed stakeholder consultation at the earliest and take a final decision only after consulting the stakeholders
 
Topics : FMCG Finance minister UPI transactions