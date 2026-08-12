Exim Bank projects India's merchandise exports to grow 17.6% in Q2FY27

State-owned Export-Import Bank of India (Exim Bank) on Wednesday estimated that India’s total merchandise exports would grow 17.6 per cent year-on-year to $131.2 billion in the July-September period.

“Despite global uncertainties, the growth in exports could be as a result of increasing geographical diversification along with favourable prospects arising from recent trade agreements with major trading partners, supported by buoyant demand in partner countries,” said the bank.

Exim Bank estimated that non-oil exports would grow 20.3 per cent to $113.8 billion during the second quarter, while non-oil and non-gems and jewellery exports are estimated to rise 20.5 per cent to $105.8 billion during the same period.

The report said sustained expansion in domestic manufacturing and exchange-rate movements were driving the country’s positive export outlook, while geopolitical conflicts and volatility in international commodity markets presented downside risks.

Based on its Export Leading Index (ELI), generated by an in-house model, Exim Bank releases quarterly growth forecasts for merchandise exports, non-oil exports, and non-oil and non-gems and jewellery exports. The forecasts are based on several external and domestic factors that could affect the country’s exports.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said exports had risen approximately 15 per cent during the April-July period of the current financial year. During the first quarter (April-June), merchandise exports rose 15.9 per cent to $129.32 billion. The Department of Commerce will release the trade data for July on Thursday.