Extended West Asia tensions may hurt Indian Oil's liquidity, says S&P

India’s largest refiner, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), is likely to see its financial cushion and liquidity position eroded amid a prolonged West Asia conflict and high crude oil prices, S&P Global said in a report on Friday. However, the company’s strong banking relationships and access to funding markets could mitigate short-term liquidity stress, it added.

“The company has available committed and uncommitted working capital lines with banks and a track record of raising funds through commercial paper issuances. In our view, IOCL's minority stakes in Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd, Oil India Ltd, and GAIL (India) Ltd, with a combined market value of more than $3 billion, aid financial flexibility, if required,” S&P said.

Indian Oil, along with other fuel retailers, raised prices of petrol and diesel by nearly Rs 4 per litre in India due to mounting losses amid high crude oil prices.

S&P said Indian Oil may receive extraordinary support from the Indian government if the company comes under financial stress. The government had recently cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 10 per litre to provide relief to the OMCs.

The company’s results for fiscal 2025-26 (FY26) exceeded S&P Global Ratings’ expectations, with free operating cash flows of Rs 400 billion and adjusted debt of close to Rs 1.3 trillion.

“Healthy volume growth, higher refining margins, and working capital gains have translated into an EBITDA of more than Rs 760 billion for the year. Given the strong earnings growth and disciplined spending on the company's expansion, we estimate IOCL's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio to have fallen below 2x in fiscal 2026, versus 2.2x in the previous fiscal year,” it said.

S&P said there is a high degree of unpredictability around the duration and scale of the Middle East war and its potential effect on commodity prices, supply chains, economies, and credit conditions, as a result of which the forecasts carry a significant amount of uncertainty.