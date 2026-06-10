External disruptions hamper hiring for half of Indian employers: Survey

External disruptions such as air pollution, traffic congestion, flooding and public health events are making it harder for companies to hire workers, with half of Indian employers reporting talent-attraction challenges linked to these factors, according to a survey by staffing firm Adecco India.

“Half of all respondents in our survey report talent-attraction challenges as a result of external disruptions. Talent pipelines in knowledge and customer-facing sectors feel the strongest pressure,” the survey said.

The survey of 1,044 employers found that 97 per cent consider such disruptions a constant reality for their businesses, with environmental, infrastructure and health-related shocks increasingly shaping labour market outcomes rather than merely disrupting operations.

“These challenges reflect India’s broader issues of rapid urbanisation, inadequate urban infrastructure, and growing climate volatility, making employer perspectives vital for strengthening national resilience planning,” the report said.

Employers surveyed by Adecco India identified better urban transport, flood-control infrastructure and stronger public health systems as the top policy priorities for improving workforce resilience, arguing that many disruptions stem from structural issues beyond the control of individual firms. Manufacturing and logistics companies were more likely to seek infrastructure upgrades, while information technology (IT) and services firms highlighted air quality and flexible work policies.

The survey identified five sector-city combinations as the country's biggest disruption hotspots. Logistics and transport firms in Delhi-NCR topped the list, reporting the highest disruption severity score of 2.83 out of five and among the strongest expectations that conditions would worsen. Logistics operators in Mumbai ranked second, reflecting the combined impact of congestion and seasonal flooding.

Retail businesses in Chennai reported the highest frequency of disruptions. At the same time, educational institutions in Delhi-NCR and healthcare and pharmaceutical companies in Bengaluru also featured among the top five hotspots because of recurring workforce and operational challenges linked to commuting, public health and environmental stressors.

The impact is increasingly spilling over into hiring. One in four employers reported severe talent-attraction difficulties, with services firms in Delhi-NCR and retail companies in Mumbai reporting the highest rates of moderate or severe hiring challenges at 68 per cent each. IT firms in Delhi-NCR (67 per cent) and healthcare employers in Chennai (66 per cent) were also among the worst-affected segments, suggesting that disruptions are emerging as a labour-market concern in addition to an operational one.

Overall, employers rated the average severity of disruptions at 2.5 on a five-point scale, suggesting that such events have become persistent business risks rather than isolated incidents.

Reduced staff morale and motivation was the most frequently reported consequence, cited by 42 per cent of employers, followed by absenteeism (40 per cent) and temporary site or production shutdowns (39 per cent).

Flexible and hybrid work arrangements, business continuity planning and temporary staffing were among the measures associated with better outcomes, although the report said firm-level interventions alone would not be enough to address structural risks.

Adecco said the findings come amid a broader shift in India's talent landscape, with reverse migration gathering pace. More than 30–35 per cent of the remote workforce is now based in tier-II and tier-III cities, while non-metros such as Coimbatore, Indore, Surat, Vadodara and Lucknow account for nearly 70 per cent of formal hiring growth, compared with about 30 per cent for metros. The technology sector is leading the trend, with demand for remote and hybrid roles in non-metro locations growing 30 per cent year-on-year, followed by banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), healthcare and e-commerce.

Employers are increasingly adapting to the shift, with 40 per cent already adopting hub-and-spoke models and establishing satellite offices outside major metropolitan centres. Younger workers are also driving the trend, with 50–55 per cent of professionals under 35 citing quality of life and proximity to family as key reasons for relocating. However, Adecco noted that large cities continue to retain significant advantages, including stronger career progression opportunities, higher salaries, greater global exposure and a deeper ecosystem of employers.

The report also called for targeted support for small and medium-sized firms and stronger public-private coordination on resilience planning. It argued that investments in transport, pollution control and health infrastructure could help ease hiring challenges in major cities, particularly in sectors facing persistent talent shortages.

“Policymakers should recognise that urban resilience investments — such as transport, pollution control and health infrastructure — directly boost talent attraction, especially in cities like Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru. Targeted support is also needed for sector-city clusters facing acute strain, such as healthcare in Chennai or services in Bengaluru,” the report noted.