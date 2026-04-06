Factories' tally in Uttar Pradesh jumps 17% to cross 32,000 mark

Compared to approximately 27,273 registered factories in the financial year 2024-25, the tally rose by 17.4 percent — an increase of 4,746 — to reach 32,019 factories in 2025-26.

“The Uttar Pradesh government is focused on improving ease of doing business, creating an investor-friendly environment, and ensuring transparent procedures,” said state Labour and Employment Principal Secretary M K Shanmuga Sundaram.

He emphasised that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath envisions making the state the largest economy in India.

Uttar Pradesh is aiming to become a $1 trillion economy by 2030 and a $6 trillion economy by 2047— goals that can be achieved only by accelerating the manufacturing sector across various domains.

To boost industrialisation, the state government has institutionalised a single-window system, enabled online clearances, developed expansive land banks, strengthened law and order, and pushed major infrastructure development to enhance investor confidence — both domestic and international.

According to official data, only 14,178 factories were registered in Uttar Pradesh until April 2017. Over the next nine years (2017-26), this number surged by 17,841 — a remarkable increase of 125 percent — to reach 32,019 by March 2026.

Currently, around 1.65 million workers are employed in the 17,841 factories registered after April 2017. These include over 1.52 million men and 123,272 women employees.

In the past nine years, 10,895 factories were registered in western Uttar Pradesh, followed by 3,526 in central Uttar Pradesh, 3,205 in eastern Uttar Pradesh, and 215 in the Bundelkhand region.

“This indicates that the government has promoted industrial growth across all regions while addressing regional imbalances and creating employment opportunities at the local level,” he noted.

The participation of women in factories is steadily increasing, signaling broader socioeconomic transformation.

Meanwhile, 14,412 factories in the state employ up to 100 workers, 3,213 factories employ between 101 and 1,000 workers, and 118 large factories employ more than 1,000 workers each.

Alongside large industries, the government is also encouraging micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to ensure balanced and inclusive industrial development.