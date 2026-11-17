Fairfax Financial Holdings, promoted by Prem Watsa, is looking to exit IIFL Finance by selling its entire 13.25 per cent stake in the non-banking finance company through a block deal at ₹611 per share, fetching around ₹3,454 crore.

The sale is intended to unlock funds for Fairfax's acquisition of a 60.72 per cent stake in IDBI Bank from the government and state-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) for ₹52,878 crore.

According to the term sheet, FIH Mauritius Investments, Fairfax's investment arm, is looking to sell up to 56.53 million shares, or 13.25 per cent of IIFL Finance, through a 100 per cent secondary placement. The floor price of ₹611 per share represents a 3.9 per cent discount to the company's closing price of ₹636.05 on the BSE on November 17.

IIFL Capital Services is the sole bookrunner for the transaction. The offer opened on Tuesday and is scheduled to close at around 8 am on Wednesday, November 18, with an option to close earlier. The trade date is November 18, with settlement scheduled for November 19.

Fairfax Financial Holdings plans to combine IDBI Bank, Digit Insurance and IIFL Capital Services into an integrated financial services entity following the proposed acquisition of IDBI Bank.

In a recent interaction with Business Standard, Nirmal Jain, founder and managing director of IIFL Finance, had said: “Fairfax has been a valued, supportive long-term shareholder, and we are grateful for that partnership. Any decision on its holding is for Fairfax to take.”

The proposed exit comes alongside a major capital raise by IIFL Finance. US-based Blackstone, the world's largest alternative asset manager, will invest ₹5,000 crore (around $535 million) for a nearly 16 per cent stake in the company through a preferential allotment of shares.

Along with Blackstone's investment through its Singapore-based investment vehicle, Ingot SG Pte, IIFL Finance is raising ₹6,414 crore (around $686 million) in primary capital, the NBFC said on Tuesday. Promoters Nirmal Jain and Venkataraman Rajamani will invest ₹1,264 crore (around $135 million) through a preferential allotment of warrants, while Anchorage Capital will participate with a primary equity investment of ₹150 crore (around $16 million).

Fairfax holds a stake in IIFL Capital Services, formerly IIFL Securities, a wealth management and investment banking firm. The Canadian financial services group also holds stakes in Go Digit Life Insurance and Go Digit General Insurance, collectively referred to as Digit.