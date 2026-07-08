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Home / Industry / News / Fat-loss drug sales in India loses steam after early spike from generics

Fat-loss drug sales in India loses steam after early spike from generics

The slowdown marks a sharp deceleration from the initial rush that followed the expiry of semaglutide's patent in March

Semaglutide, GLP 1, fat loss drug

India is the first market to see widespread generics of semaglutide, the active ingredient used in Novo Nordisk A/S’s Ozempic and Wegovy | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2026 | 2:21 PM IST

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By Satviki Sanjay
 
Growth in India’s obesity- and diabetes-drug market is losing steam just months after a surge triggered by the arrival of generic semaglutide products.
 
Monthly sales of GLP-1 drugs rose just 2.3% in June, data from market research firm Pharmarack showed. That’s down from 12.1% growth in May and 58.4% in April.
 
The slowdown marks a sharp deceleration from the initial rush that followed the expiry of semaglutide’s patent in March. India is the first market to see widespread generics of semaglutide, the active ingredient used in Novo Nordisk A/S’s Ozempic and Wegovy.
 
“The exponential jump shown by semaglutide generics has now plateaued,” Sheetal Sapale, vice president of commercial at data provider Pharmarack, said Wednesday. “All eligible patients have been onboarded on to this drug, and fewer newer patients are starting this therapy.”  
 

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While non-branded versions have helped expand the market, the latest data suggests sustained growth will depend on factors beyond low prices — including patient adherence and how physicians respond.
 
More than 40% of sales come from India’s seven metro cities including Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, Sapale said. Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Eris Lifesciences Ltd., Alkem Laboratories Ltd., and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., account for the largest share of generic GLP-1 drug sales, according to Pharmarack.
 

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Topics : generic medicines generic drugs Pharma industry

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First Published: Jul 08 2026 | 2:21 PM IST

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